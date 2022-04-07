Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Statement from the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) on Her Historic Supreme Court Confirmation by Senate

LOS ANGELES--()--“The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to join our fellow Americans, of all racial, cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to celebrate the 53-47 Senate vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court. We know that she will continue the legacy of fighting for justice like Fannie Lou Hamer, Coretta Scott King, Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Dorothy Height and so many other sheroes who paved the way for this moment in American history.”

About Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition: The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) is an initiative of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The group was developed to create a coalition of Black-American cultural influencers and health advocates, that through the use of innovative, culturally relevant messaging and initiatives, are revolutionizing outreach to the Black American community and elevating the education and awareness of sexual health and wellness and bringing greater awareness to the social justice issues disproportionately impacting the health and wellness of Black Americans.

