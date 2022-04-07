Imprint Partners With Selina to Launch the Selina Rewards Visa Card

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imprint, which offers branded payments and rewards products, today announced a partnership with Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, to launch the Selina Rewards VisaⓇ Card.

Consumers will be rewarded like never before with the new Selina Rewards Visa Card, which includes a $25 sign up reward, 5% back at Selina locations and 1% back at everywhere else. The card uses Imprint to provide exclusive rewards and cash back with every purchase - users download the Imprint App, connect their bank account, and use the card anywhere that Visa is accepted.

The Selina Rewards Visa Card is available via the Imprint App. Signing up with Imprint takes under a minute, and the Selina Rewards Visa Card comes with no credit inquiries, no interest, and absolutely no fees. Unlike other cards, Imprint allows members to use their rewards immediately. As consumers earn rewards, points are automatically applied to the next Selina purchase.

Brands like Selina are launching with Imprint’s platform to power custom rewards programs that reduce the cost to process payments and reinvest the savings into rich rewards for their customers. As a result, brands can boost retention and customer lifetime value with minimal investment.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Selina and offer exclusive rewards and customized experiences to their loyal guests,” said Daragh Murphy, CEO & Co-founder of Imprint. “Our mission is to work alongside great companies like Selina to build payments systems that reduce costs to the business and provide every customer with access to great rewards.”

Selina’s global network of hotels spans 144 open and secured properties across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Selina expects to continue to benefit from the surge in remote working and the prioritization of health, wellness and experiences among Millennial and Gen Z travelers.

Rafael Museri, Selina’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to begin this special relationship with Imprint to provide our guests and members with added value as we continue to build a dynamic, engaging and authentic lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers. This collaboration is just the latest example of how Selina is partnering with innovative companies to more deeply ingrain our brand in the hearts and minds of travelers.”

About Imprint:

Imprint is a payment and rewards platform that empowers modern brands to launch their own branded rewards card programs, and provides the end-to-end platform for brands to give their customers the most rewarding way to pay.

Imprint works with brands to ensure that customers get the tailored benefits and experiences that create long lasting loyalty, like cashback ranging from 5-10%, and exclusive product releases and pre-sales.

Any brand can design their own end-to-end experience and get it up and running in a matter of weeks. Imprint provides the sign-up flow, card management interfaces, rewards software layer and customer service, and brands can launch without any technical integration.

Imprint has announced partnerships with innovative brands across a range of industries, including WeWoreWhat, RealSelf, and The Vice.

For more information, please visit our website at Imprint.co

About Selina:

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 144 open or secured properties across 25 countries. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) (“BOA”) that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLNA,” subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

The Selina Rewards Visa Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc and powered by Imprint Payments. See Rewards Programs Terms & Conditions for more details.