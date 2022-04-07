PCTEL Announces Strategic Alliance with Stargent IoT

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Stargent IoT, an Internet of Things (IoT) company providing IoT solutions for an array of use cases for smart manufacturing, process automation and asset tracking. PCTEL’s alliance with Stargent IoT will provide end-to-end remote monitoring solutions to monitor a variety of conditions, including, detection of air quality, temperature, relative humidity, acceleration, angular rate of change, magnetic field, range, and sound.

“I am delighted to announce our new alliance with Stargent IoT, a significant milestone in our strategy to expand PCTEL’s Industrial IoT devices market with our sensor portfolio. Stargent IoT’s expertise in micro cloud computing services will help us to create commercial ready plug-and-play solutions enabling our partners to deploy a wide variety of IoT applications,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer. “I am excited about the opportunities to come,” added Arvik.

“We are thrilled to have this strategic alliance with PCTEL, to create easy-to-deploy solutions combining their industrial IoT sensors with our software platform. Our mission to make IoT data available and visible to any organization is clearly furthered by adding PCTEL sensors to our platform. I am excited to launch our alliance and can’t wait to demonstrate the value we bring together.” – Jon Reedy, Founder, Stargent IoT.

The IoT starter kit includes PCTEL’s Wireless Sensor Endpoint (WSE), a versatile Industrial IoT multi-sensor powered by a high-capacity Lithium-Ion Polymer battery pack that is easy to install.

