Sinclair Broadcast Group to Launch Battery Recycling Program

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company has launched Sinclair Green: Battery Recycling, a promotional campaign which will run throughout April, in conjunction with Earth Month, encouraging its employees and viewers to recycle household batteries at a Batteries Plus location or through their local municipality.

As part of Sinclair Green, a company-wide sustainability initiative, Sinclair is identifying and implementing ways to reduce the organization’s impact on the environment, through specific activities at its operating locations, as well as educating and engaging audiences about sustainable solutions that can be adopted locally.

Each year, over 3 billion batteries are thrown away across the US .* Through https://sbgi.net/green, viewers can access information on battery recycling and find their nearest Batteries Plus location, where all household battery types, including disposable alkaline batteries, will be accepted, and recycled free of charge during the month of April. Free recycling services available at over 700 Batteries Plus locations, limited to 5 pounds of household batteries for residential customers only.

As part of its efforts to reduce battery waste throughout the company, Sinclair is launching a program to institute battery recycling companywide and to test wider use of rechargeable batteries as an alternative to standard alkaline batteries, with the goal of reducing battery waste across the entire organization.

“Within our company, tech operations at the stations and production facilities are large users of batteries. Our goal is to reduce the impact of our business on the environment by reducing our battery usage and providing employees methods for recycling batteries, as well as educating communities on how they can do their part to reduce their impact on the planet. We’re proud to partner with Batteries Plus, who will be recycling household batteries free of charge to consumers for Earth Month, reducing the number of batteries that wind up in landfills,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast.

“Sinclair Broadcast Group is a world-class media company, and we are truly grateful to be able to partner with a business that is as dedicated to recycling and sustainability as we are,” said Scott O'Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer for Batteries Plus. “Batteries Plus is committed to protecting the environment and our mission is to recycle more than we sell, with our stores recycling approximately 53 million pounds of lead acid batteries every year. The partnership with Sinclair further solidifies our commitment to eco-friendly practices and allows us to extend the reach of our recycling message, expanding our efforts to protect our environment through sustainable practices nationwide.”

*Batteries Plus, 2022.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Batteries Plus:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.