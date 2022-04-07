Latino Community Foundation Names Max Vargas Vice President of Economic Justice

Max Vargas and his family. Vargas, a nationally recognized policy, legal, and community leader, has been named Vice President of Economic Justice at the Latino Community Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) today announced that Max Vargas, a nationally recognized policy, legal, and community leader, has been named Vice President of Economic Justice.

Vargas served as Senior Policy Advisor to Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs where he advanced legislation to address housing access, executed climate justice initiatives, and led efforts for economic security and opportunity. During his tenure, Max also contributed to legal briefs in defense of immigrant families, an effective Census count, and health equity. Most recently, Vargas served as Deputy Director of First 5 California, overseeing legislative, policy, and media initiatives to increase child care access and secure paid family leave. Earlier in his career, Vargas worked for the California Legislature, workforce and transportation agencies, and the National Council of La Raza (now UnidosUS).

“Max is an impact-driven, people-centered leader,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of LCF. “He has co-created, executed and informed systemic policy changes to advance equity and justice for Latino families across the nation. I am thrilled Max will bring his breadth and depth of experience to catalyze LCF’s work to build a more just and inclusive economy that works for Latino families.”

“I am honored, humbled, and ready to grow the economic security, mobility, and power of the Latino community,” said Vargas. “LCF has demonstrated that by leading with love, trust, and community we can meet any moment and strive for lasting, systemic change, and economic justice. The mission of LCF is personal for me and I am excited to build the future every Latino family wants for their children.”

Vargas is a former unaccompanied minor and political asylee from Peru and holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of the Pacific and a J.D. from the McGeorge School of Law. Vargas is also an alumnus of the Rose Center’s Equitable Economic Development Fellowship and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, and serves on the boards of Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte and the Stockton Public Schools Foundation.

About Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested over $20 million to increase Latino civic leadership and political power in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.