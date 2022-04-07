Tractor Supply Celebrates Earth Day With In-Store Arrival of Greenworks Pro 60V Lineup

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced Greenworks Pro 60V battery-operated outdoor power equipment is now available in all Tractor Supply stores nationwide. Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of the Greenworks Pro 60V platform, which includes more than 75 battery-operated professional-grade residential tools, including zero-turn, riding and push mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf blowers, snow throwers and more. Tractor Supply began offering Greenworks Pro 60V products online earlier this year and is excited to announce the official in-store availability.

To celebrate the equipment’s in-store arrival, Tractor Supply stores will host a Try Before You Buy Event on Saturday, April 16 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The retailer is also hosting an Earth Day Sweepstakes from April 2-23 that features several Greenworks Pro 60V prizes.

“The Greenworks Pro 60V lineup has been well received by our customers so far, and our stores are a great place to see products in action, as seeing is believing for many,” said Randall Dodds, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “With the ‘Try Before You Buy Event,’ we are excited to offer customers an opportunity to experience this innovative equipment in person. I think they will quickly realize the financial and environmental benefits of battery-powered tools, particularly as the price of gas continues to rise.”

The Greenworks Pro 60V platform has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable and recyclable lithium-ion batteries that are interchangeable among the entire lineup. The batteries have a substantial lifecycle, powering a two-and-a-half-acre mow with a single charge on the 60V 42” zero-turn mower. The Pro 60V equipment also runs quieter than gas, has less vibration and is lighter, allowing customers to use their outdoor power equipment for an extended period of time.

During Tractor Supply’s Earth Day Sweepstakes, customers can enter to win the Grand Prize package of a Greenworks Pro 60V Zero Turn mower, leaf blower and string trimmer, valued over $4,000. Additionally, five second-place winners will have an opportunity to select one of the following Greenworks Pro 60V products: leaf blower, string trimmer, hedge trimmer or pole saw. To enter, visit https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/social-contest.

The Greenworks Pro 60V platform is now available at Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online at TractorSupply.com. To see the full lineup or to check availability at your local store, click here.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Greenworks®

Since 2002, Greenworks has been the leader in battery-powered outdoor equipment and offers the most comprehensive collection of battery-powered tools for homeowners and landscaping professionals alike. Greenworks broad line of rugged, powerful tools deliver best-in-class power, performance, and runtime without the noise, hassle, or harmful emissions. Greenworks is obsessed with making sustainable, eco-friendly products that are purposefully designed to deliver the highest performance with the lowest environmental impact. With its U.S. headquarters based in Mooresville, N.C., the company offers a complete line of products through their Greenworks and Greenworks Commercial lines. The Greenworks Pro 60 Volt platform is sold exclusively at Tractor Supply. For more information, visit www.greenworkstools.com and www.greenworkscommercial.com.