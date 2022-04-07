Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects Infor, Oracle, and Stayntouch as Preferred Property Management System Providers

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced preferred partnerships with Infor, Oracle, and Stayntouch, to provide Curator member hotels access to leading cloud-based property management systems (PMS). Curator members can increase service levels and operational visibility through these platforms, reduce costs, and deliver personalized experiences that leave guests craving their next stay.

“As the hotel industry continues to adapt and emerge from the pandemic, dependable, efficient, and nimble PMS systems are critically important to the overall success of independent hotel operators,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “Our partnerships with the leading PMS providers allow our members to grow their operations and innovate more than ever before. Modern and open APIs, intuitive user interfaces, and mobile capabilities quickly become table-stakes. Our preferred providers are ready to provide best-in-class solutions for our members, enabling them to deliver exceptional service to their guests.”

Infor

Infor’s Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) is a cloud-based platform designed to increase visibility and intelligence, allowing hotels to serve guests the way they want to be served. The PMS is also fully deployed in the cloud and scalable, allowing hotels to focus on growth. Infor’s HMS is a next-gen system that integrates seamlessly with popular industry software like RMS Solutions and POS.

“Infor is proud to be named a preferred partner for hospitality management solutions for Curator’s independent hotel members,” said Jason Floyd, General Manager, Infor Hospitality. “Infor applications are created for hoteliers of every size. While we understand that every property is unique, we still know that the number one goal is creating a memorable guest experience. Our cloud-based property management solutions will provide the Curator hotel network with proven solutions to exceed guest expectations and create a better hotel management experience.”

Oracle Hospitality Technology Solutions

Oracle brings a long history of expertise in the software industry and is a pioneer in hospitality for both PMS and Point-of-Sale (POS) software and hardware. Recently, the company released OPERA Cloud, a cloud-native suite of solutions including property management, sales and events management, reporting and analytics, distribution, and a self-service integration platform (OHIP), bringing its rich history of hotel solutions to the online world. Oracle Hospitality has complete coverage of the many complimentary software modules hotels utilize today.

"Consumers are returning to travel and bringing new expectations, reinforcing the need for intuitive, flexible, and feature-rich technologies to support front-of-house and heart-of-house operations," said Alex Alt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Hospitality. "Oracle Hospitality is thrilled that Curator member properties will have access to Oracle’s completely modernized, fully mobile, cloud-native property management suite, including intelligent upsell, sales and event management, loyalty and distribution modules. With the most robust catalog of integrations and a modern platform with an industry-leading 3,000+ rest APIs, the OPERA Cloud suite is certain to meet the needs of all Curator hotels – large or small, luxury or focused service, domestic or international. We look forward to showcasing the new Oracle Hospitality experience with Curator’s member hotels and prospects. "

Stayntouch

Stayntouch is a complete cloud, and mobile PMS created to enable hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues and reduce costs – allowing them to ‘wow’ guests with unmatched service. With a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to several leading hotels and resorts, including Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer for Stayntouch, said, “We are excited to partner with Curator’s independent member hotels and offer our full suite of solutions to help enhance operations and deliver the guest experience each owner has distinctly crafted. Many independent hotels face severe operational challenges because of the current labor crunch. Now more than ever, Stayntouch is committed to providing our customers with best-in-class PMS technology that empowers owners and their staff to deliver unburdened hospitality.”

