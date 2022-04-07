Quality Health Network Selects Safety Net Connect’s Enterprise eConsult Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, has been selected by Quality Health Network (QHN), an award-winning Health Information Exchange (HIE) serving western Colorado, as the technology partner for an integrated eConsult solution: Colorado Specialty CareConnect (CSCC). Designed to enhance coordination of care between Primary Care Providers and Specialty Care Physicians, CSCC will increase access to specialty care for patients in need.

“Timely access to high-quality, coordinated care is a top-priority, and eConsults through Colorado Specialty CareConnect will streamline communication between Primary Care Providers and Specialists, improving patient care,” shared Marc Lassaux, Chief Technical Officer, QHN. “We’re excited to launch SNC’s solution with the goal to combine our health information exchange with rapid access to specialists to reduce burdens and costs for Western Colorado providers and patients through better communication.”

QHN selected SNC’s Converge, Next Generation Telehealth, based on the system’s multi-tenant ability with proven outcomes and extensive utilization. Utilizing the Converge asynchronous platform will enable Primary Care Providers (PCPs) and Specialty Physicians to share clinical information, provide medical guidance, and collaborate on care for their patients. Further, QHN’s pilot is designed to increase co-management, provider education, and community engagement.

“QHN is a leader in applying innovative technologies to increase person-centric care that is informed by social determinants of health,” explained Chris Cruttenden of SNC. “We’re excited to collaborate on this first-of-it’s-kind integration of an HIE and eConsult solution designed to increase equitable access to specialty care in the U.S.”

Converge has been used to deliver more than two million eConsults with consistent, sustainable, rapid access to specialty care. Further, Converge improves equitable access and health outcomes – reducing 50% of unnecessary face-to-face specialty visits and eliminating traditional access barriers for patients (such as transportation, work, and caregiving responsibilities).

About Quality Health Network:

The award-winning Quality Health Network (QHN) helps medical and behavioral health providers in western Colorado securely share patient data that enhances care coordination, reduces duplication of services and identifies individuals at risk so that efforts can be focused where they are needed most. In addition, our Community Resource Network (CRN) is a person-centric, Social Determinants of Health-focused community information exchange integrated with our HIE. By incorporating medical, behavioral and social data, CRN helps fill the gaps in care to improve the well-being of people in our communities. Visit: https://qualityhealthnetwork.org

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com