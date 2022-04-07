Teledyne FLIR Defense Teams with MFE Inspection Solutions to Integrate MUVE C360 Chemical Hazard Sensor on Drones and Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot

Teledyne FLIR Defense has teamed with MFE Inspection Solutions to integrate its FLIR MUVE™ C360 multi-gas detector on Boston Dynamics’ Spot® robot and commercial unmanned aerial systems. The integrated solutions will enable remote monitoring of chemical threats in industrial and public safety applications. The MUVE C360 detects and classifies airborne gas or chemical hazards, allowing industrial safety and inspection personnel to perform their job more safely and efficiently using sensors in the air and on the ground. MUVE C360 is designed to operate on Boston Dynamics’ Spot mobile robot, which can autonomously inspect dangerous, inaccessible, or remote environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

ELKRIDGE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has teamed with MFE Inspection Solutions to integrate the FLIR MUVE™ C360 multi-gas detector on Boston Dynamics’ Spot® robot and commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The integrated solutions will enable remote monitoring of chemical threats in industrial and public safety applications.

The MUVE C360 detects and classifies airborne gas or chemical hazards, allowing industrial safety officers and inspection personnel to perform their job more safely and efficiently with integrated remote sensing capabilities from both the air and ground. MUVE C360 is designed to operate on Boston Dynamics’ Spot mobile robot, which can autonomously inspect dangerous, inaccessible, or remote environments. The C360 also is compatible with common commercial UAS systems, which allows operators to fly the C360 into a scene to perform hazard assessments in real time.

“By deploying a chemical detector on drones and ground robots, industrial managers can identify dangerous situations from a safe distance, keeping operators out of harm’s way and speeding corrective measures,” said Dr. David Cullin, vice president and general manager of Unmanned and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We’re pleased to be teaming with MFE to provide innovative technology solutions like MUVE C360 that put distance between good people and bad things.”

“Being able to utilize the FLIR MUVE C360 on Boston Dynamics’ Spot and commonly used UAS systems for inspection make this payload one of the most versatile sensors we have in our toolbox today,” said Jason Acerbi, general manager at MFE Inspection Solutions. “Whether during day-to-day checks or an emergency response event, our clients take air quality monitoring seriously, from ground level to the tallest assets inside an oil and gas facility.”

MUVE C360 delivers continuous threat information in real-time and is fully integrated with commonly used enterprise UAS platforms, including the Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger™ which offers secure data communications for defense and homeland security applications as well as unmatched flight capabilities. In addition, Teledyne FLIR’s new MUVE C360 Partnership Program offers potential partners the opportunity to become a certified C360 integrator.

Attendees at the 4C Conference for oil and gas industry professionals, being held in Austin, Texas, April 6-8, can see the MUVE C360 integrated onto Spot and other remote inspection platforms. Visit MFE Inspection Solutions at booth #4909 to learn more.

