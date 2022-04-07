Cleveland Guardians And Legacy Roofing Services Sign Exclusive Two-Year Partnership Agreement

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, has signed an exclusive two-year partnership agreement with the Cleveland Guardians to be the official roofing partner of the MLB team.

“We are very pleased to have Legacy Roofing on our team and are looking forward to a great season,” said Ted Baugh, vice president of corporate partnerships and premium hospitality for the Cleveland Guardians. “Legacy Roofing, like the Guardians, is very committed to the greater Cleveland community which makes them an ideal partner for us and for the fans.”

The deal includes Legacy Roofing branding in Progressive Field behind home plate and on scoreboard signage during all home games, and radio spots on Newsradio WTAM 1100 during game coverage with legendary Cleveland broadcasters Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus.

“Now more than ever people need to escape to the fun and excitement of America’s national pastime,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “We are excited for the new season and will be cheering for the Guardians alongside millions of other Cleveland fans.”

Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 5 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past five years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and primarily operates in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.)