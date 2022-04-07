Kinnos Highlight® Product Achieves Global Biorisk Prevention Accreditation

Highlight® is used by cleaning staff to help visualize their disinfection efforts. Its bright blue color helps them see their coverage and identify missed spots, then fades in minutes unless contamination remains. With its recent GBAC STAR accreditation and expanding disinfectant compatibilities, Highlight expects to see expansion into public event centers, transit, and anywhere the public expects contagion prevention.

Highlight® is used by cleaning staff to help visualize their disinfection efforts. Its bright blue color helps them see their coverage and identify missed spots, then fades in minutes unless contamination remains. With its recent GBAC STAR accreditation and expanding disinfectant compatibilities, Highlight expects to see expansion into public event centers, transit, and anywhere the public expects contagion prevention.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilTM (GBAC), has awarded Kinnos its coveted STAR accreditation. The STAR Registration recognizes Highlight’s ability to help achieve cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention best practices that minimize risks associated with infectious agents like COVID-19. Highlight’s colorizing platform helps cleaning staff visualize their disinfection wipes and sprays, then fades to clear in minutes.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training, and assesses readiness for biorisk situations. Being registered verifies that Highlight is positioned as approved for use with GBAC STAR standards and validated as meeting a higher level of cleanliness and safety.

“Achieving a GBAC STAR accreditation further establishes Highlight as a new standard for infection prevention. Whether for event centers, public transit, or healthcare settings, Highlight helps reduce contagion risks by letting you see your disinfection,” said Jason Kang, Kinnos CEO and co-inventor of Highlight. “GBAC’s detailed examination of our research and impact validates the public health benefit of colorized disinfection.”

Highlight’s patented colorizing technology can be added to wipes or sprays, and its vibrant blue color empowers users to better self-monitor their disinfection and ensure thorough coverage on surfaces. It binds to contamination and fades more slowly when wiping technique is sloppy, providing instant retraining feedback to the user. Studies have found its use rapidly improves scores of cleaning and disinfection thoroughness.

“With so many options on the market today, it can be overwhelming for decision makers to select the best equipment, chemicals, or programs,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “With GBAC STAR Registered, it’s clear which solutions and programs have been vetted by experts and meet a higher level of cleanliness and safety. This allows managers to better equip and train professionals so they can more easily and effectively uphold public health.”

To become GBAC STAR Registered, Highlight had to meet specific requirements including demonstrating advantages over existing offerings in terms of efficacy, cost, health and safety, etc., as well as show scientific evidence that it will make an effective contribution in preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other diseases. Learn more about being GBAC STAR Registered at GBAC.org/Registered.

In Q2 of 2022, Kinnos is launching additional disinfectant compatibilities with quaternary ammonium disinfectants that are used widely in transit and healthcare.

About Kinnos

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company’s flagship product, Highlight, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance. Highlight’s real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Recognized by Edison Awards, Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, the WHO and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com.