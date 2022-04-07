Carevive Systems and Blue Spark Technologies Partner to Conduct Real-Time Remote Patient Monitoring Pilot

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carevive Systems (Carevive), the leading oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the cancer patient experience, announced today a partnership with Blue Spark Technologies, a leader and an innovator in wearable wireless medical device solutions.

The study will integrate Carevive’s expertise in Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) data with Blue Spark’s disruptive TempTraq continuous wearable remote temperature monitoring solution to investigate how early fever detection can guide clinical decision-making for adult oncology patients who are at increased risk for infection. The study will be conducted across three sites with the potential to add more site locations, as needed.

“We’re proud to be putting patients’ real-world experiences at the heart of the care process,” said April Boyd, Sr. Clinical Content Developer, Carevive Systems, Inc. “Electronic patient-reported outcomes data are crucial for proactive symptom management - helping patients live more comfortably, and for longer, while studying them together provides us with an important resource for improving patient-centered care. We’re really excited by the potential outcomes of this study to help countless more cancer patients.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy are more likely to develop infections. Cancer and chemotherapy can reduce the effectiveness of the immune system by reducing the number of infection-fighting white blood cells. Often the first sign of infection is an increase in body temperature (fever).

Patients in the study will report their symptoms through Carevive’s PROmpt® while wearing Blue Spark’s TempTraq®, a soft wearable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably monitors body temperature, allowing clinicians to also monitor real-time patient health data. The opportunity to learn from clinicians about these data value and patients about their reporting experience are key pilot goals.

“TempTraq has been clinically proven to detect fevers hours before the standard of care in high-risk chemotherapy treatments, bone marrow transplants and CAR-T’s, and those hours are critical in this patient population,” said Ruth Phillips, Director of Medical Affairs at Blue Spark Technologies. “Our team has created a soft, comfortable patch, and we’re delighted to be able to use it to support this revolutionary approach to improving cancer care.”

“The use of a symptom monitoring and high frequency temperature dataset can allow for targeted triage and efficient clinical decision making with the goal of early intervention,” said Sung Choi, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at the University of Michigan and Lead Investigator on the pilot study. “The TempTraq and Carevive project has the potential to lay a strong foundation for the design of a larger study looking at remote patient monitoring in the oncology setting.”

About Carevive Systems

Carevive Systems, founded in 2013, is a health technology company focused on understanding and improving the cancer patient experience. Our platform enables providers to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves survival outcomes and patient quality of life. Use of Carevive in the oncology clinic unlocks a critical data view of the real-world cancer patient experience to continuously improve patient care today and advance cancer drug development. For more information, please visit www.carevive.com or follow us @carevive.

About Blue Spark Technologies

TempTraq®, Blue Spark Technologies’ patented innovation, is the only disposable Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends notifications to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices.

TempTraq Connect is the HIPAA-compliant cloud service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform that enables patients and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It can also directly integrate with healthcare provider electronic medical record (EMR) systems and nurse monitoring stations, providing a secure method of storing patient healthcare data. The system is FDA, CE and TGA cleared.

For more information about TempTraq®, visit https://temptraq.healthcare.