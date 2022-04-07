Yahoo and Cross Screen Media Partner to Enable Greater Political Campaign Insights, Efficient Measurement Ahead of 2022 Midterms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo, the premier global media and technology company, today announced a partnership with Cross Screen Media, a tech firm specializing in optimized local TV and CTV ad planning and measurement, to enable more strategic planning, efficiency and measurement for advertisers ahead of 2022 midterm campaigns. Yahoo will also be Cross Screen Media’s first programmatic partner to utilize the company’s new measurement solution, ScreenImpact, which will enhance Yahoo’s market-leading end-to-end advanced TV product suite and make the Yahoo demand side platform (DSP) an even stronger platform for political advertisers.

2022 midterms will be focused on federal, statewide and local elections, with competitive races up and down the ballot. For political campaigns, understanding audience screen preference and cost efficiencies is a critical component to optimizing budgets and reducing excess targeting. Through the partnership, advertisers will gain localized political campaign insights from Cross Screen Media as well as cost and reach analysis of Yahoo’s DSP’s inventory across CTV, digital and linear to more efficiently and effectively reach voters. The 2022 midterm elections are expected to be one of the first campaign cycles where CTV will take a more significant share; roughly $1.5 billion.1

The Cross Screen Media platform enables advertisers to plan, activate, and measure CTV, linear TV, and digital video down to the hyper-local level. Brands and agencies benefit from unified planning with high value inventory, and full visibility into how each campaign performed across all screens. Networks and inventory partners can quickly highlight the highest value inventory for their customers to effectively reach their custom audience.

ScreenImpact, Cross Screen Media’s new measurement solution, displays frequency and deduplicated reach at the total level and is split out by screen type and network. Users can seamlessly toggle between digital metrics like CPMs and linear TV metrics like GRPs for every output, empowering marketers with all levels of experience to leverage these insights. The measurement solution builds upon Yahoo’s robust suite of planning and measurement tools by amplifying Yahoo’s ability to provide zip code-level insights, which are critical to political campaigns.

Through the partnership, both Yahoo and Cross Screen Media advertisers benefit from the companies’ robust data insights, which can be activated across CTV and all digital channels within Yahoo’s omnichannel DSP. Advertisers will be able to effectively expand the on-target reach and measurement of each campaign through access to Yahoo’s premium inventory.

“The 2022 midterms will capitalize on the surge in CTV viewership, programmatic flexibility and targeting prowess,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. “Together with Cross Screen Media, we’re helping clients uncover coveted audience insights and providing the necessary tools to effectively budget and forecast campaigns.”

Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack facilitates both buy and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange -- all tightly integrated to work better together. As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, Yahoo can uniquely support publishers and advertisers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing, while putting consumer experiences first. Yahoo is a trusted partner for political campaigns, bringing sustainable identity solutions and access to a full spectrum of CTV supply to support advertisers in reaching relevant voters with key messages.

“Yahoo shares our commitment to constantly improve planning and measurement technology to maximize advertisers’ success,” said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media. “Yahoo is on the forefront of innovation in CTV and digital video, and we are thrilled to partner with their team to drive value and results for advertisers ahead of 2022 elections.”

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and software company empowering marketers to plan, activate, and measure Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV advertising at the local level. Our closed-loop solutions help brands, agencies, and networks succeed in the Convergent TV space. For more information, visit CrossScreenMedia.com.