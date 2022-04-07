Sole Source Capital Portfolio Company Peak Technologies Acquires Graphic Label

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Peak Technologies, a leading system integrator in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (“AIDC”) market acquired Graphic Label LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Graphic Label marks Sole Source Capital’s 13th investment in the AIDC industry. Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in five prior add-on acquisitions including Optical Phusion, Inovity, Bar Code Direct, DBK Concepts and Avalon Integration.

Headquartered in Yakima, Washington and founded in 1993, Graphic Label is a provider of AIDC consumables, hardware, software, and related installation and on-site services. The company primarily sells directly to customers in the food & beverage end market.

Peak Technologies provides industry-leading digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions to Fortune 500 customers, along with mid-market businesses, that enable them to become more efficient and responsive to their customers. The acquisition of Graphic Label provides Peak Technologies with significant cross-selling opportunities, strong exposure to the attractive recession-resilient food & beverage end market, and additional geographic reach into the Pacific Northwest.

“We are excited to welcome the Graphic Label team to Peak Technologies. Graphic Label’s on-site service maintenance and repair team and its experience with highly customized labels is a perfect addition to the Peak Technologies portfolio,” said Tony Rivers, CEO, Peak Technologies.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team’s operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy and build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.

About Peak Technologies

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Peak Technologies is a leading system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. With over 35 years of supply chain, field mobility and retail services expertise, Peak Technologies has an insider’s perspective of the market; its origins, participants, and dynamic forces of change. With extensive application experience across industry segments, Peak Technologies is able to provide objective consultancy on business processes, software, hardware, as well as turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. For more information, please visit www.peaktech.com.

About Graphic Label LLC.

Founded in 1993, Graphic Label is a provider of Automatic Identification & Data Capture (“AIDC”) consumables, hardware, software and related installation & onsite services. The Company primarily sells directly to customers in the food & beverage end market. For more information, please visit www.graphiclabel.com.