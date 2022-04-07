Folloze and GetIT Partner on Powerful Personalized ABM Solutions to Enhance B2B Buyer Journeys

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folloze and GetIT today announced an agency partnership that will package the Folloze B2B Buyer Experience Platform with GetIT’s account-based marketing (ABM) solutions for the technology, IT and telecom markets. The partnership solves a common challenge for frontline marketers: Bringing ABM and other vital marketing solutions to market quickly — a process that can often take months. With Folloze, GetIT eliminates the need for time-consuming integration and coding activities to offer its clients a ready-made solution that includes content curation and a personalized content hub.

“Personalized content curation and presentation are critical components of all ABM work,” said Anol Bhattacharya, CEO of GetIT, based in Singapore. “In most cases, the time to go live between account strategy and implementing a personalized content hub can make or break the ABM process. By fusing our buyer enablement content with the Folloze B2B Buyer Experience Platform, we’re redefining the dynamics of the B2B buyer journey.”

Optimizing the B2B Martech Stack

GetIT plans to roll out the bundled solution to several of its clients in the Asia Pacific market, with Telecom Malaysia being the first to launch this month. Other IT and telecom clients include Google Cloud, AWS, Orange Business Service and Telecom Indonesia, among others.

“Most B2B marketers are overwhelmed with the task of building a martech stack without adding complexity. That’s what Folloze does best,” Bhattacharya said. “It’s all about solving a specific set of business problems and improving the buyer experience. And because Folloze is platform agnostic, we can confidently say to our clients that Folloze will fit right into whatever tech stack they’re using.”

The Folloze Buyer Experience Platform is fully extensible and built to easily integrate with and complement any martech infrastructure. It is designed to fill any frontline marketing need, from ABM penetration to demand generation, personalized content development and channel optimization. “We can now offer a powerful solution to scale ABM buyer journeys, putting them in exactly the right context and with the right structure behind it,” said Randy Brasche, VP of Marketing for Folloze. “We enable frontline marketers to easily build highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and stronger revenue growth.”

Aligning Sales and Marketing Teams

The combined solution will be a game-changer for improving sales and marketing alignment. “More than 90 percent of ABM projects fail because there is little or no alignment,” Bhattacharya said. “This partnership creates an effective mechanism to bridge the gap between sales and marketing teams.” Folloze VP Brasche added, “Marketing is increasingly accountable for driving revenue. Together, we’re empowering frontline marketers to provide accurate insights to sales and tighter orchestration of the revenue process.”

Folloze Growing Agency Partnerships

With this latest partnership, Folloze is putting packaged, personalized buyer experiences into the hands of marketing agencies so they can inspire their clients to do more with account-based marketing. “We envision these agency partnerships as a promising channel for us to influence a new era of high-touch buyer journeys,” Brasche said. “We’re delighted to bring all of our expertise to bear and work with great agencies like GetIT.”

GetIT agrees that Folloze is up to the task. “I was blown away with the enthusiasm the Folloze team has for delivering digitally rich B2B buyer journeys,” Bhattacharya said. “They really believe in their product, and that belief is contagious. As a partner, their team has been super responsive, helping us train our people and close deals fast.”

To learn more about GetIT ABM solutions or the Folloze B2B Buyer Engagement Platform, go to: https://getit.marketing/account-based-marketing/

About Folloze

Folloze provides the leading B2B Buyer Experience Platform. Folloze empowers sales and marketing teams to quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact across the entire customer journey — with no coding required. Top B2B brands, including Autodesk, RingCentral, Cisco, and ServiceNow trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

About GetIT

GetIT provides B2B technology, telecom, and IT marketers in JAPAC with the strategies, blueprints, services, martech, products and programs to create end-to-end marketing success. GetIT exists to help marketing teams cut through complexity, and drive initiatives that generate real value. With GetIT, marketers will be able to drive powerful, optimized, and efficient campaigns; boost sales and marketing ROI; strengthen channels; and enhance the productivity of internal teams.