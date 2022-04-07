Codetta Biosciences Announces $15 Million in Series A Financing

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Codetta Biosciences, the pioneer in digital spatial polymerase chain reaction (dsPCR) and digital spatial immuno polymerase chain reaction (dsiPCR), announced today that it has raised $15 million in Series A financing, led by Anzu Partners with additional funding from Genoa Ventures and VC23 LLC. Codetta will use the funds to accelerate the development of its multi-omic dsPCR platform and aggressively scale up its workforce in R&D, engineering, marketing, and business administration.

Codetta is developing an integrated platform of reagents, hardware, and software designed to enable highly multiplexed, quantitative, simultaneous multi-omic analyses of liquid biopsy and isolated DNA, RNA, and protein. Codetta’s technology enables researchers to analyze viral and bacterial targets, mutations, and deletions, as well as gene and protein expression more efficiently than conventional technologies, providing more high-quality data from a single specimen while maintaining a simple sample-to-answer workflow.

"This Series A funding will support our start-up infrastructure and accelerated development of Codetta’s technology platform," said TJ Johnson, CEO of Codetta Biosciences. "Our strategy is to develop an integrated platform that redefines multi-omic and sets a new standard of capability in the mid-plex translational research and clinical markets.”

“Codetta has the potential to fill a large, unmet need in translational research and clinical diagnostics with its digital spatial PCR platform,” said John Ho, partner at Anzu Partners. “With simultaneous detection of DNA, RNA, and protein analytes and ultra-sensitivity, Codetta enables broad molecular profiling, empowering minimum residual disease (MRD), biomarker, and infectious disease assessment.”

Codetta Biosciences is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.codettabio.com.

Codetta Biosciences is a life sciences company developing a unique digital spatial polymerase chain reaction (dsPCR) and digital spatial immuno polymerase chain reaction (dsiPCR) platform for multi-omic analysis from a single specimen. Codetta’s integrated platform of reagents, hardware, and software enables simultaneous, multi-plexed, and multi-omic analyses of liquid biopsy and isolated DNA, RNA and protein. The company’s mission is to provide the life sciences community with a simultaneous multi-omic dsPCR solution that will advance the research and development of next-generation therapies, which ultimately improve patient care and quality of life. For more information, visit www.codettabio.com.