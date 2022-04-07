SelectQuote Offering Free Hearing Tests and Affordable Hearing Aids Through Population Health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced today a strategic partnership with a leading hearing benefits provider to offer high-quality hearing healthcare and hearing aid options at affordable prices. The SelectHearing program will be offered through Population Health, whose members will have access to hearing education, products and dedicated Hearing Consultants.

Through its high-touch consumer focused engagement platform, Population Health is uniquely positioned to help address the undiagnosed and untreated hearing problem within healthcare. “We feel this partnership will provide consumers access to high-quality hearing aid technology and is well aligned to support a recent announcement by the FDA of its initiative to improve hearing aid access to millions of Americans,” says Phil Williamson, Vice President of Business Development, SelectQuote. “We are committed to improving the overall health and wellness of our members and families through lower cost healthcare options and improvements in health literacy.”

In a recent study1 led by researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, older adults with untreated hearing loss incurred substantially higher total healthcare costs compared to those without hearing loss. Those with untreated hearing loss incurred increased costs of $22,434 per person over a decade, an average of 46% higher than those without hearing loss. The untreated hearing loss segment also had 3.2 more dementia diagnoses, 3.6 more falls and 6.9 more depression diagnoses per 100 people over 10 years.

Hearing is a critical window to the world, and a key source of intellectual and emotional stimulation. People who have untreated hearing loss often withdraw from social opportunities, which can lead to isolation, loneliness and depression. “Population Health’s risk assessment findings illustrate that 21% of members indicate hearing limitations that impact their quality of life,” says Heidy Robertson-Cooper, Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, SelectQuote. “Members share their hearing concerns with us on a daily basis, and we’re excited to now have cost-effective hearing aid options to support their needs.”

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded its business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

