MAYNARD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud-based government budgeting software company, ClearGov announces strategic partnership with Black Mountain Software, an accounting/ERP solution specifically designed to meet the needs of small towns.

Working together will allow both ClearGov and Black Mountain Software to offer customers easy, integrated access to a full range of cloud-based solutions for local government budgeting and financial management. Black Mountain Software users will appreciate a straightforward onboarding process as their financial data easily exports to ClearGov.

“ClearGov's budgeting software is designed precisely for the type of local government agencies that use Black Mountain Software's accounting and ERP systems. It is our mission to help governments of all sizes budget better through easy-to-use, collaborative, and accessible software solutions, and we're excited to show more local governments how easy it is to modernize their budget process,” said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-Founder of ClearGov.

"We're hearing from more and more of our customers that budgeting efficiency and financial transparency are top priorities today. ClearGov's complete suite of budgeting software is ideal for the small towns that already rely on Black Mountain Software as it is affordable and easy to implement and use. The result is a more efficient budget process and a clear and simple way to communicate financial data to the public transparently," said Heather Neff, President of Black Mountain Software.

About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budget process by improving the collection, creation, and communication of their budgets. ClearGov solutions are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. Over 500 communities across the US rely on our cloud-based Budget Cycle Management suite to modernize their budget process.

About Black Mountain Software: Black Mountain Software (BMS) is an industry leader of easy-to-use, comprehensive and integrated fund accounting, payroll, cash receipting, and utility billing software for city and county governments, utility and special districts, and schools. Software is hosted on BMS’s reliable, secure cloud network for improved data access and computing performance. Across 24 US states, over 600 clients depend on our software and support to improve their efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.