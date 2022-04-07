Saranas® Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saranas announced its Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. This contract was awarded based on the recommendation of Early Bird by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

The Early Bird is the first and only FDA-approved device for real-time detection and monitoring of endovascular bleed complications, where 1 in 5 of these procedures has been shown to have a high risk for bleeding. The Early Bird detects a bleed the moment it happens, helping to reduce both intra-procedural and post-procedure complications, length of hospital stay, and overall healthcare costs.

“We are excited for this opportunity to work with Vizient members through this contract, expanding access to the Early Bird for more clinicians across the country,” said Saranas Vice President of Sales, Frank Natale. “Bleeding complications are a problem, and the Early Bird has been shown to greatly improve patient, clinician, and hospital experience during endovascular procedures.”

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“Congratulations to Saranas for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract,” said Kelly Flaharty, director of contract process for Vizient. “Our member council recommended the Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute healthcare providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare.

About the Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System

The Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System includes a bleed detection array with integrated electrodes in a fully functional vascular access sheath. The Early Bird is designed to measure changes in bioimpedance to detect and monitor bleeding from vessel injury during endovascular procedures, such as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), hemodynamic support device placement, or other complex endovascular interventions, where the femoral artery or vein is used to obtain vascular access. Visual and audible indicators on the Early Bird notify the clinician of the onset and progression of bleeding events.

About Saranas

Saranas is a privately held Houston-based medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through early detection and monitoring of internal bleeding complications. The company’s patented Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System for vascular access procedures enables physicians to mitigate downstream consequences by addressing bleeding complications immediately, improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs. For more information, please visit www.saranas.com.