Thomas Global Secures SkyWest Airlines as Launch Customer for TFD-4000 LCD Flight Displays

IRVINE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Global is pleased to announce that it has secured SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) as the launch customer to upgrade its CRJ Pro Line 4 flight decks with Thomas Global’s TFD-4000 LCD flight displays beginning this summer.

The TFD-4000 LCD retrofit for the EFD-4076 Pro Line 4 CRT displays captures the performance, reliability, and lifecycle cost benefits of AMLCD technology, restores flight display supply chain dependability, and ensures long-term product support for the Pro Line 4 platform.

“Bringing the TFD-4000 drop-in LCD solution to CRJ and other Pro Line 4 operators is a huge accomplishment and a key step in helping our Pro Line 4 customers get the most from their flight deck investment,” Thomas Global CEO, Angus Hutchinson said. “We deeply appreciate and thank SkyWest for choosing Thomas Global, and for their important role in making the TFD-4000 LCD product launch and rollout a success. We look forward to providing SkyWest with dependable, long-term product support for their Pro Line 4 flight decks.”

The TFD-4000 plug-and-play LCD solution is a form-fit upgrade for legacy Collins Aerospace EFD-4076 CRT displays currently installed on Bombardier CRJ Series and other Pro Line 4 flight decks. The TFD-4000 allows operators to efficiently resolve CRT obsolescence, avoid major flight deck modifications, significantly enhance display reliability, and lower lifecycle costs by combining high performance AMLCD technology and a proven analog-to-digital (A-D) software core design. The TFD-4000 integrates seamlessly into existing EFD-4076 Pro Line 4 architecture and Built-In Test Equipment (BITE), is interchangeable and intermixable with legacy EFD-4076 CRT displays and does not impact OEM display software Service Bulletins.

The TFD-4000 completed FAA certification in early March. Deliveries to SkyWest are expected to begin mid-2022.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems designs, manufactures, and supports highly engineered and reliable electronic systems solutions for commercial aviation, defense, and other high-integrity transportation applications. For more than 65 years, Thomas Global has thrived by providing customers with trusted, innovative, and best value products and services. The company focuses on avionics, armored vehicle electronics, and specialized mission-critical electronics and training systems. Thomas Global operates high technology R&D, advanced manufacturing, and support facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.

Learn more at www.thomas-global.com.