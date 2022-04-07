INVZBL Partners With Healthcare Surfaces Institute (HSI) to Bring UV-C Innovation to Surface Material Testing and Certification

AUSTIN, Texas & STEVENSVILLE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Healthcare Surfaces Institute (HSI) today announced that leading UV-C Innovation company, INVZBL, is a new Strategic Partner of the non-profit organization. INVZBL, which provides UV-C device disinfection, air purification, and comprehensive device repair and protection services to the education and healthcare markets, donated $50,000 to HSI in cash and product in kind. The two organizations are partnering to accelerate HSI’s work around preventing surface-based infections and creating a complete certification program and standards for surface disinfection compatibility.

“We are thrilled to have INVZBL join our prestigious list of corporate partners and sponsors,” said Linda Lybert, Founder and Executive Director of HSI. “INVZBL’s healthcare and disinfection expertise is a perfect fit for our mission of bringing industry stakeholders together to raise awareness about the role surfaces play in the spread of infections and to drive new sustainable solutions to mitigate Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).”

INVZBL’s UV-C disinfection cabinets will be used in the patent-pending certification process HSI plans to launch later this year.

“To truly solve the issues facing us around surface, device, and air-based pathogens will take strong collaboration across all parts of the industry, and INVZBL is honored to join HSI in this fight to stop the spread of surface-based pathogens, increase industry collaboration, and, to ultimately, save hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Chuck Morrison, Founder and CEO of INVZBL.

For more information, go to https://www.invzbl.com/ and https://www.healthcaresurfacesinstitute.org/