VideoAmp and TiVo Renew Data Licensing Partnership, TiVo Data Will Continue to Power VideoAmp’s Cross-Screen Measurement Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideoAmp, a software and data company, has renewed its data licensing partnership with TiVo®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), giving VideoAmp access to viewing patterns for millions of anonymized households spanning all US media markets.

TiVo’s television dataset captures viewership behavior on both live and time-shifted content with a second-by-second data stream across its household footprint, providing advertisers a comprehensive view of viewing habits for optimization and planning. This dynamic dataset is sourced from a cross-section of MVPDs and population tiers across the US.

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship with TiVo and look forward to continuing our mission to redefine the advertising ecosystem with the help of their TV viewership data. Our commingled viewership dataset is the backbone of our cross-screen measurement solution and platform, and we rely on partners like TiVo to help us scale and bring new solutions to a more sophisticated and data-driven advertising landscape,” said VideoAmp’s Chief Strategy Officer, Nick Chakalos.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, vice president, Data and Monetization, TiVo. “Our TV viewership data will continue to provide VideoAmp with a powerful dataset that will give its clients the ability to buy and measure advertising with confidence.”

The renewed contract runs through the end of broadcast year 2026 with renewal options.

VideoAmp has seen accelerated growth and market adoption for its measurement and currency solutions, including partnerships with major publishers who have begun transacting with VideoAmp as an alternative currency. VideoAmp is also engaged in pilots with six major holding companies for currency testing.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement and optimization software company creating a more valuable and data driven ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens, and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows the world’s largest advertisers, agencies and publishers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against.

We are transforming a 100-year-old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for publishers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States.

To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.