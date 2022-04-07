Funko Relocates Its Main U.S. Distribution Facility To Buckeye

The Buckeye distribution center will feature an associate gym, green outdoor and indoor spaces and a future retail outlet store for associates and the community. The facility will also include 1,500 solar panels covering over 200 parking spaces for employees, visitors and customers, generating 1.24 million kilowatt-hours of power.

BUCKEYE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc., a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, has relocated its main U.S. distribution facility from several distribution centers in Washington to one distribution center in Arizona. The company is leasing a 958,000-square-foot facility in Buckeye, Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs.

Funko expects the facility, which will distribute the Funko portfolio of brands including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, Funko Games and more, to be operational in April 2022.

“We’re excited to bring Funko to Arizona with the opening this month of our nearly one million square foot facility in Buckeye,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “The demand for Funko products globally is as high as it’s ever been and the company recently surpassed a billion dollars in revenue for 2021. The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales.”

The Buckeye distribution center will feature an associate gym, green outdoor and indoor spaces and a future retail outlet store for associates and the community. The facility will also include 1,500 solar panels covering over 200 parking spaces for employees, visitors and customers, generating 1.24 million kilowatt-hours of power.

“Funko’s new distribution facility in Buckeye highlights Arizona’s strategic location with access to major world markets,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are grateful to Funko for choosing Buckeye as the site of their main distribution facility in the U.S., creating hundreds of jobs and furthering Arizona as a logistics destination.”

While Funko’s corporate headquarters remain in Everett, WA the company chose to relocate its main distribution facility from Washington to Buckeye because of Arizona’s strategic location and strong talent pool.

“The news of Funko relocating to Buckeye solidifies our efforts of continuing to attract quality employers to the city,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “The possibility of over 300 jobs available to residents benefits Buckeye and the West Valley. Providing our residents an opportunity to work closer to home will improve their quality of life, with a shorter commute and a career that pops.”

"This is the latest example of a company expanding its footprint to Greater Phoenix, maximizing our robust talent pool and scaling in the country’s fastest growing region, allowing Funko to consolidate its distribution services to meet the growing demands of its customer base," said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Funko will provide hundreds of job opportunities to residents and is a valued presence in the region."

Funko’s expansion adds to recent economic activity in Buckeye such as KORE Power’s battery manufacturing facility and statewide distribution facilities Williams-Sonoma, Inc. in Glendale, KeHe in Goodyear, The Real Real in Phoenix and Amazon’s distribution facilities statewide.

For those interested in becoming a part of the Funko family, please visit funko.com/careers.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

About the City of Buckeye

Buckeye connects businesses and residents with unlimited access to a wide variety of services and amenities. As the fastest growing city in the country for the past decade, Buckeye provides an excellent quality of life for everyone. The city is strategically located to offer efficient, cost-effective transportation options to connect advanced manufacturing, energy and logistics/distribution companies to customers with their products. Learn more at growbuckeye.com