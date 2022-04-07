Momentus Signs Launch Services Agreements With SpaceX

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, recently announced that it has signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX").

These agreements, first announced during the Company's March earnings call, reserve slots for Momentus on four upcoming SpaceX Transporter missions, including the Transporter-6 mission targeted for October 2022, Transporter-7 targeted for January 2023, Transporter-8 targeted for April 2023 and Transporter-9 targeted for October 2023. These slot reservations are in addition to a Launch Services Agreement signed in 2021 for the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch in June 2022.

"Our agreements with SpaceX establish a regular launch cadence for Momentus as we bring our initial services to market," said Momentus CEO John Rood. "We'll use these flight opportunities to demonstrate the capabilities of our Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle, deliver customers to orbit, and continue the development of new technologies to expand our service offerings at lower costs."

Momentus plans to fly its inaugural Vigoride demonstration flight on the upcoming SpaceX Transporter-5 mission, pending receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals.

In preparation for this flight, the Vigoride spacecraft recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC), which closely simulates the space environment. The Momentus team is now conducting follow-on testing of specific vehicle components to address the few anomalies found during TVAC testing. Vigoride is also undergoing preparation for vibration testing to verify that all systems are ready for the launch environment. Vibration testing is the final phase of the ground test campaign before the vehicle is shipped to the launch service provider for flight.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first Vigoride vehicle to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals, for which there is no assurance such licenses and approvals will be received, if at all.

