April Car Care Tips from AutoNation Keep Drivers Safe and Cars Running Smoothly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With automobile chip and inventory shortages continuing into 2022, drivers across America are choosing to either hold on to their vehicles longer or buy pre-owned. With more Americans now driving older vehicles, it comes without surprise that car care and emergency prevention education is more important than ever. Recognizing this need, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, is offering drivers tips for a smooth and safe ride.

“Not only have Americans delayed regular wellness visits and important medical procedures due to fallout from the pandemic, but many have also chosen to skip recommended car maintenance repairs or are shying away from taking their cars in for a check-up,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. “Whether it’s because car maintenance simply isn’t in the budget right now, or because they never learned proper car care, many car owners are risking avoidable trouble down the road. It’s a safety concern, which is why we are trying to reach more drivers with basic car care facts that could add years to the life of a vehicle and keep drivers safe.”

As we leave winter weather in the rearview mirror, and before heading out on spring and summer road trips, you’ll want to check the box on the following car care essentials:

Check your tire pressure monthly and make sure to have tires rotated and balanced every 6,000 miles.

Check your wipers and replace them every 6 months.

Check your oil filters and fluids – windshield washer fluids, air conditioning coolant and oil levels should be at appropriate levels before you embark on your road trip.

Get a computerized battery test to ensure your battery won’t quit while you are on the road.

Worn brakes put additional strain on your transmission and tires, so get them checked, especially if you are planning to travel in mountainous terrain.

Use National Car Care Month as a reminder to schedule a routine visit before any major problems pop-up and leave you stranded and unhappy during your next road trip vacation.

Your car should receive a check-up every three months or 3,000 miles, whichever comes first. Keep in mind that preventative maintenance saves you money in the long run.

AutoNation offers pit stops, fast and free of charge, including tire pressure checks and fluid top-offs, as well as multi-point inspections by certified technicians. So, just make the stop and give your car the attention it deserves.

Drivers should also be proactive, taking additional safety measures into their own hands. AutoNation recommends preparing a cost-effective emergency & car care preparedness kit to tuck into the center console or keep in the trunk. Consider the following:

Tire pressure gauges can easily be used by unscrewing the valve cap and pressing the gauge onto the valve stem hard enough until the hissing sound disappears. The reading should be between 32-40 psi.

Self-powered flashlights are helpful when stranded at night in a vehicle that won’t start.

A filled water bottle and snacks are critical to survival if stranded for a prolonged period.

A whistle enables trapped or injured drivers and passengers to loudly call out for help.

Emergency blankets provide a barrier from the elements including heat, cold, rain and wind.

Cell chargers that are battery operated or solar charged ensure that you can communicate your whereabouts in an emergency or make an emergency call for help.

A Pocket first aid kit, with an assortment of bandages, safety pins, antiseptic wipes, antibiotic ointments, sting relief pads, tweezers, scissors, gloves and tape, can ease pain from injury.

Vehicle escape tools are essential if you are trapped in a car that is on fire or sinking in water.

Car wipes and air fresheners go a long way to keep your car in tip top shape and ensure you enjoy the ride.

“When we sell our Customers a car, we look forward to continuing the relationship as they journey through the stages of car ownership,” noted Cannon. “We want our drivers to be safe and stress-free and these very simple guidelines can help keep drivers safe. National Car Care Month is a perfect opportunity to remind drivers of these small preventative measures.”

Photos and b-roll footage are available at https://bit.ly/3tDXJ2w.

