KBRA Releases Research – Which States Are Winning the Battle for Jobs?

NEW YORK--()--In this installment of our series on state employment, KBRA examines March 2022 national jobs data released on April 1, as well as February state-level jobs data.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Cindy Wu, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-2304
cindy.wu@kbra.com

Jozelle Cox, Senior Analyst
+1 (646) 731-1227
jozelle.cox@kbra.com

Douglas J. Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

William Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings
+1 (646) 731-2472
william.cox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Bill Baneky, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2409
bill.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 (213) 806-0026
james.kissane@kbra.com

Contacts

Cindy Wu, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-2304
cindy.wu@kbra.com

Jozelle Cox, Senior Analyst
+1 (646) 731-1227
jozelle.cox@kbra.com

Douglas J. Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

William Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings
+1 (646) 731-2472
william.cox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Bill Baneky, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2409
bill.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 (213) 806-0026
james.kissane@kbra.com