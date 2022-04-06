Celebrate Cinco de Mayo On The Border Style

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating a Countdown to Cinco de Mayo starting on Thursday, April 7 through Thursday, May 5. On The Border will offer $3 draft beer specials and $5 bar bites every Thursday through Cinco de Mayo on May 5. On Cinco de Mayo, the Tex-Mex aficionados are offering $5 Grande House Margaritas. Whether its frozen or on the rocks, the mouth-watering margaritas can be topped off with Grand Marnier Meltdowns® for only 40 cents in celebration. (Photo: Business Wire)

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating a Countdown to Cinco de Mayo starting on Thursday, April 7 through Thursday, May 5. On The Border will offer $3 draft beer specials and $5 bar bites every Thursday through Cinco de Mayo on May 5. On Cinco de Mayo, the Tex-Mex aficionados are offering $5 Grande House Margaritas. Whether its frozen or on the rocks, the mouth-watering margaritas can be topped off with Grand Marnier Meltdowns® for only 40 cents in celebration. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating a Countdown to Cinco de Mayo, starting on Thursday, April 7 through Thursday, May 5. On The Border will offer $3 draft beer specials and $5 bar bites every Thursday through Cinco de Mayo on May 5. On Cinco de Mayo, the Tex-Mex aficionados are offering $5 Grande House Margaritas. Whether its frozen or on the rocks, the mouth-watering margaritas can be topped off with Grand Marnier Meltdowns® for only 40 cents in celebration.

“Cinco is the biggest party of the year at On The Border, and we like to say that we really own it,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer. “We pride ourselves on making people feel special by bringing them in and having this big fiesta to celebrate the Mexican heritage.”

Countdown to Cinco Drink Specials

April 7: $3 Cerveza Modelo Especial

$3 Cerveza Modelo Especial April 14: $3 Cerveza Dos Equis

$3 Cerveza Dos Equis April 21: $3 Voodoo Ranger IPA

$3 Voodoo Ranger IPA April 28: $3 Blue Moon

$3 Blue Moon May 5: $5 Grande House ‘Rita

The party won’t stop on Cinco de Mayo, because On The Border is relaunching its most popular summer cocktail, the Watermelon Margarita on May 6 through the summer months. This fan-favorite beverage is made with real watermelons and only served during the summer when watermelons are popular and fresh.

“The Mexican heritage is so important to our community, so our Countdown to Cinco is a way for us to recognize the holiday with fiesta-goers and new guests alike, and of course, party all month long!” says Ramey.

View all Border-style drink options, including its celebratory specials at www.ontheborder.com/menu.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 115 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.