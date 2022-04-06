DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Mulcair Securities No. 3 DAC. The transaction is a static RMBS securitisation, collateralised by seasoned first lien performing and reperforming mortgage loans (RPL). The provisional portfolio, aggregating €361.2 million in current balance, consists of loans secured by buy-to-let (78.2%) and owner-occupied (OO, 21.8%) properties located in Ireland. The mortgage loans in the portfolio were originated by members of the Bank of Ireland Group.

About 74.3% of the loans in the portfolio were previously securitised under Mulcair Securities DAC, while the remaining 25.7% are additional mortgage loans that are legally and beneficially owned by Bank of Ireland (BOI), or Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank Unlimited Company (BOIMB) and the beneficial interest will be sold to the Issuer on the closing date. Both segments of the portfolio will continue to be serviced by Bank of Ireland.

Click here to view the pre-sale report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

