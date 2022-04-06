AMGA and IKS Health Announce an Innovative Partnership to Evaluate Provider Enterprise Workflows, Staffing Models, Financial Viability and Pragmatic Approaches to Realign Care Delivery Models

DALLAS & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Medical Group Association (AMGA), the trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America, today announced an exclusive partnership with IKS Health to explore “core vs. chore” functions impacting provider workflow. IKS Health is a premier provider enterprise enablement platform, and will work jointly with AMGA to reevaluate provider enterprise operational structure in order to create efficiencies that will enable the transformation of care delivery. The collaboration will identify mission-critical core tasks for provider enterprises and distinguish them from mission-supportive functions that can be delegated to increase financial & operational efficiencies for providers.

“ Our more than 400 member medical groups and health systems have faced historic challenges to delivering care these past several years, including significant staffing shortages, a growing supply and demand gap in care access, and a rapidly changing reimbursement environment,” said Jerry Penso, M.D., M.B.A., AMGA president and chief executive officer. “ Many have adapted, but now are looking to gain a fresh perspective on how to build their systems, processes, and infrastructure to succeed for the long run. We are pleased to partner with IKS Health to reexamine how expertise and technology can supplement to better preserve providers’ ability to care for patients.”

“ Transforming care delivery requires a critical re-evaluation at how provider enterprises are operationally structured,” said Sachin Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IKS Health. “ In partnership with AMGA and learning collaboratively with its member organizations, IKS Health is excited to work closely with industry-leading decision makers nationally to understand how provider enterprises can realign their focus on mission-critical core functions while engaging innovative enterprise-grade solutions for mission-supportive functions to gain scalability and efficiencies. We believe we have an obligation to examine these burdens in our health system so that we can better enable the practice of medicine and protect providers’ relationships with their patients.”

An in-person forum is planned for fall 2022, at which AMGA and IKS will convene AMGA members and industry thought leaders to explore and understand which tasks are essential and which create unnecessary burdens and bottlenecks for provider enterprises. In advance of the fall event, AMGA and IKS have conducted a survey and plan to hold focus groups with AMGA members.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members’ recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. Over 177,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to more than one in three Americans. For more information, visit amga.org.

About IKS Health

IKS Health’s Provider Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey that enables provider enterprises to achieve clinical, financial and operational excellence at scale. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS Health is a leading partner for provider enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 5,300+ member strong workforce at IKS Health includes close to 800 physicians, nearly 200 technicians along with 3,000+ Revenue Cycle Management & Coding professionals and manages more than $4.5 billion in revenue with more than 35,000 client physicians in its install base throughout the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com