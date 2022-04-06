PAL Airlines and CUPE Reach First Collective Agreement

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and PAL Airlines have ratified their first collective agreement, after two years of bargaining. Approximately 50 flight attendants who work for the airline in St. John’s, Halifax and Montréal are represented by CUPE 5451.

The new three-year agreement will be in place from 2022 to 2025, and includes improvements to provisions regarding holiday pay, improvements to scheduling, as well as a new pay system to be implemented based on industry standard.

“COVID-19 travel restrictions made negotiations a long and challenging process, but we were able to reach an agreement that is beneficial to both our members and the airline,” said CUPE 5451 President Courtney Decker. “Our members are proud to provide safe travel to passengers throughout the pandemic, and we look forward to doing so in the future.”

“PAL Airlines is happy to reach this initial agreement with our flight attendant group and sincerely appreciates the collaborative approach to collective bargaining respected by all parties to this negotiation,” said Calvin Ash, president of PAL Airlines. “We’re thrilled to solidify the future of these vital employees and support their continued delivery of the safe, friendly in-flight services that travellers have come to expect from our team.”

About CUPE

CUPE Newfoundland Labrador represents approximately 6,300 public service workers in airlines, health care, education, treasury, public housing, provincial libraries, university, transition and group homes, child care, and more.

About PAL Airlines

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves an extensive network of scheduled and charter destinations across Eastern Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service. PAL Airlines was recently awarded our seventh Airline Reliability Award from De Havilland Canada for the Dash 8–100/200/300 Aircraft Program.

