Plan to Meet the Increased Market Demand for nCino Skills Set in Motion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud talent creation specialists Revolent Group and global cloud banking leader nCino partner to create new generation of nCino professionals to tackle the growing demand of tech skills

Cloud talent providers and cross-training experts Revolent Group and cloud banking tech pioneer nCino have announced an alliance partnership that aims to deliver a vital injection of skilled nCino workers to the market, providing banking and consulting partners with a new and sustainable pipeline of knowledgeable specialists. Given the growing demand for technology skills, this partnership will help drive the next set of professionals into the market, building a more robust and diverse ecosystem.

“The need to develop new nCino-certified professionals is increasing rapidly with our expanding customer base. It’s an exciting time for us at nCino as the demand for cloud-based technology skyrockets at financial institutions, and we want to ensure there is top talent available to deliver superior results for our customers and partners,” said Davis Brannan EVP, Global Channels at nCino.

Revolent will deliver the required training, via a new suite of nCino-orientated career programs, dedicated to cross-training existing tech professionals to become nCino specialists. Both companies have high expectations for the partnership, with an estimated 200 new professionals planned to be in the field globally by the end of 2022.

To support the delivery of these professionals, Revolent has invested in a dedicated nCino trainer to advance the Developer and Business Analyst pathways that they currently offer, and there are plans to expand this offering to include additional certifications.

An initial pilot was launched in summer 2021 with the goal to certify 50 professionals globally on nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution. The first cohort of 14 professionals recruited for a large UK-based financial institution graduated in November, and there are four additional cohorts currently in training, who will graduate in early spring 2022.

“For years now, we’ve watched the growing impact the tech skills gap has had on our sector. Large and small businesses alike are struggling to access the talent they need to transform their digital operations. We can’t continue to fight for talent in this way and, as a sector, we need to take steps to encourage more people to start a career in tech and ensure we don’t lose the people we already have,” said Nabila Salem, talent creation expert and President of Revolent Group.

Salem continued, “To start closing the growing skills gap, we as a sector need to examine which skills are needed the most right now. Then, we need to create targeted initiatives that will provide these skills exactly when and where they’re needed.” Salem also added, “nCino is an incredible tool that enables financial institutions to digitally revolutionise their operations. But if these institutions don’t have access to people who can wield the tools offered by nCino, it’ll become a challenge to meet the growing digital demands of their customers and stakeholders.”

“We see the partnership with Revolent as a strategic and scalable way to grow the skilled talent available in the market and look forward to the successful impact it will have on nCino customers and partners worldwide,” said Brannan.

About Revolent Group

Revolent, a division of Tenth Revolution Group, specializes in creating talent that can thrive within niche technology markets, including Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft. We recruit, cross-train, place and develop talent for those ecosystems, fuelling the market with the next generation of certified professionals in cloud technology. With hubs in Australia, the US, UK, and Canada, Revolent offers a truly global solution to the lack of talent in the industry. For more information, visit: www.revolentgroup.com

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,500 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

