Pontera and Mutual Group Announce Partnership to Enable Advisors to Manage Client Held Away Retirement Accounts

NEW YORK & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology company Pontera, formerly known as FeeX, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Mutual Group to enable financial advisors to securely and compliantly manage and trade their clients’ retirement accounts.

Held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more, have historically been difficult for advisors to manage due to a variety of compliance, custody, and operational challenges. Through the partnership with Pontera, advisors affiliated with Mutual Group can now provide their clients with truly holistic wealth management by trading, managing and reporting on their clients’ held away accounts as part of their overall portfolio.

“Mutual Group has always embraced new technology to help investors benefit even more from the support of their advisors, and we are proud to be able to work together to expand their personalized service to include client retirement accounts,” said Pontera’s Chief Business Officer Dave Goldman. “It’s never been more important for financial advisors to help their clients get the most from their retirement assets. Today, fewer than 16% of private workers have access to a pension, which means that individuals are responsible for meeting their financial needs in retirement.”

As a SOC 2 certified platform, Pontera allows advisors to manage their clients’ held away and retirement accounts from a single, secure interface. This not only simplifies the advisor and client experience but can also potentially help advisors add value. Studies show that professional management of retirement accounts can amplify returns by 3% or more each year, net of fees. Compounded over 20 years, this can add up to 75% additional growth for a client.

“Mutual Group provides advisors with peace of mind and certainty to meet operational and technological obstacles, which have historically included managing retirement accounts. This partnership with Pontera will help our advisors meet this challenge to provide their clients with the best level of service,” said Aaron Jasper, CEO of Mutual Group. “Held away accounts, including 401(k)s make up a significant portion of Americans’ retirement savings and are critical to incorporate into a comprehensive wealth management plan.”

Advisors interested in learning more about the offering can contact Pontera (partnerships@pontera.com) to schedule a demonstration. Individuals seeking professional management of their held away accounts, including 401(k)s, using the secure Pontera platform can contact a Mutual Group representative to learn more.

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. The company recently announced that it had raised $80 million across three funding rounds led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About Mutual Group

Mutual Group is a B2B company that provides consulting services, operations, technology, brokerage and compliance solutions for registered investment advisory (RIA) firms and individual advisors. Mutual Group currently serves more than 800 financial professionals with assets under management exceeding $8.5 billion and has been continuously striving to grow in knowledge, expertise, and client care since being founded in 1982. For more information about Mutual Group, please visit https://www.mutual.group or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investment advisory services offered through Mutual Advisors, LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Mutual Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Mutual Advisors, LLC and Mutual Securities, Inc. (collectively “Mutual Group”) are affiliated companies.