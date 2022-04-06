Cybertrust Deploys Verimatrix IoT Security for Customers Across Japan

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Tokyo-based Cybertrust Co., Ltd. began including Verimatrix Code Shield and Key Shield technologies, part of Verimatrix’s threat defense business line, for select customers of its EMLinux and Secure IoT Platform solutions.

For more than two decades, Cybertrust has helped a wide-ranging customer base to secure their solutions in a timely and effective manner, enabling vulnerabilities to be thwarted both at the onset of development and beyond. Today, with an unending number of connected devices, Verimatrix’s technologies help to provide added fortifications for Cybertrust’s customers within the ever-growing IoT market.

“As one of the country’s top providers of security solutions for developers and manufacturers within the IoT and embedded space, Cybertrust Japan highly values partnerships with fellow security innovators such as Verimatrix,” said Masahiro Sano, Vice President, Director at Cybertrust Japan. “Our EMLinux and Secure IoT Platform benefit from Verimatrix’s proven security expertise and add additional peace of mind for our customers – enabling them to focus on app development while we jointly boost their security postures.”

“We’re pleased to announce an IoT specialist such as Cybertrust as one of the latest organizations to select Verimatrix threat defense solutions,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “With today’s countless IoT and embedded applications in need of powerful, consistent security, the Cybertrust-Verimatrix combination is a robust and fitting answer for customers spanning industrial, commercial and consumer sectors.”

