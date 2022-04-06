Revieve® and Shiseido Partner to Launch a New Beauty Innovation in the Makeup Category

CHICAGO & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announces the launch of an AI Makeup Advisor experience in collaboration with ongoing partner Shiseido, the key global prestige brand of the Shiseido Group to serve consumers in the EMEA region.

The AI Makeup Advisor will support Shiseido’s vision in becoming a leading personal beauty and wellness brand by supporting consumers in discovering a makeup routine that is unique to each and every user. The collaboration brings together Shiseido’s commitment to beauty innovation and Revieve’s AI Selfie Analysis, AI-powered personalized recommendations, and true-to-life virtual try on technologies to create the first digital makeup advisor experience in the world.

Revieve’s and Shiseido’s collaboration began in 2019 with the launch of the first Skincare Advisor across all Shiseido’s regional markets. Since then, the two have worked together on an array of beauty and wellness projects along Shiseido’s roadmap of becoming the leading personal beauty wellness company.

“While our partnership with Revieve started in the skincare category, we are excited to continue this ongoing collaboration and expand to makeup. Shiseido’s customers can now purchase new products with full confidence and discover a makeup routine that works for them,” said Romain Carrega, Shiseido EMEA Prestige Director. “Delivering these innovations to consumers to pursue beauty and wellness have been part of the Shiseido DNA since day one.”

How it Works:

Consumers can access the Makeup Advisor via Shiseido’s website, where they will be prompted to upload a selfie and answer questions based on desired beauty goals. Based on Revieve’s AI selfie analysis, and user input, customers will receive a comprehensive list of recommended products based on full makeup application including eyes, lips, and face. Try a product before purchase using true-to-life virtual try-on technology and add favorite products to your shopping cart, all from the snap of a button.

With comprehensive zero and first-party data, the Advisor offers brands and retailers a clear understanding of their consumers, including how they interact across all touchpoints, empowering them with the intelligence needed to provide a personalized and seamless product discovery and purchase journey for consumers.

“Brands and retailers are connecting with their consumers in a whole new way,“ said Sampo Parkkinen, Founder and CEO at Revieve. “AI-powered technologies in a traditional industry like beauty and skincare will help guide brands in understanding their consumers and leveraging their needs to market and promote their products in the most tailored way possible.”

About Shiseido

SHISEIDO is the key global prestige brand of the Shiseido Group that markets skincare, makeup, sun care, and fragrance products in 88 countries and regions around the world. The brand seeks to maximize the power of the beauty within each individual customer—an energetic beauty in both mind and body.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve’s digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve’s trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor.

The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

