Clearview Federal Credit Union Selects Sagent to Power Mortgage Servicing in 7-Year Deal

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a new, seven-year partnership with Clearview Federal Credit Union to power its member and enterprise experience as Clearview brings its mortgage servicing in-house.

Clearview will power scale servicing operations using Sagent’s homeowner-first, enterprise-grade servicing platforms including LoanServ (system of record), CARE (consumer experience), and Datascape+ (cloud-based data platform). Clearview also utilizes Jack Henry’s Epysis data processing platform to serve its members. As part of this deal, Sagent will also become a certified integration partner with Jack Henry’s Epysis. Together, these platforms enable Clearview to offer a bank-on-your-phone experience to members so they can manage their entire homeownership lifecycle anytime, from any device.

"At Clearview, our vision is helping people to enjoy a better life. We do this by ensuring a careful balance between digitization and personalization in the financial solutions we offer our members," said Dustin Holmberg, Vice President of Lending at Clearview Federal Credit Union.

“We were looking for a servicing fintech partner with both the scale and configurability to help us bring servicing in-house and deliver on our vision. After scrutinizing the market, Sagent was the only servicing fintech partner with the technical muscle and understanding of our human approach to meet our members’ evolving needs.”

Since 1953, Clearview, a Pittsburgh-based federal credit union, has grown to serve a community of 110,000+ members in 19 locations with more than $1.6 billion in assets.

“Credit unions are embedded in local communities, managing truly personal relationships with their members daily. Sagent will give Clearview smart technology that superpowers their human advisors and gives their members simple, self-serve banking tools that work on any device,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President at Sagent.

“Clearview will use Sagent’s core servicing, consumer, and data platforms to amplify the impact of their humanized member care, and Sagent is ready for the responsibility to help deliver on Clearview’s member- and community-first philosophy.”

As the housing industry’s most modern, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of consumer borrowers with trillions in outstanding loan balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Clearview Federal Credit Union

Clearview Federal Credit Union has been in operation since 1953 and serves over 110,000 members with reported assets valued over $1.6 billion as of February 2022. Membership in Clearview is open to individuals who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in the Southwestern Pennsylvania community, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Membership is also open to immediate family members of current Clearview members. Clearview Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. Visit clearviewfcu.org for more information.