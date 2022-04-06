Fivetran Deepens Relationship with Google Cloud: Partner for Google Cloud Cortex Framework and Launch Partner for Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Program

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration, today announced support for the Google Cloud Cortex Framework and that it is a Launch Partner for the new Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program. These moves represent a deepening relationship between Fivetran and Google Cloud – moving on average 8+ TB of data daily for customers leveraging Google Cloud BigQuery data warehouse.

Fivetran has proven the ability of its solution to manage the complex, high-volume data needs essential to leverage the Google Cloud Cortex Framework to accelerate business outcomes. Also, as a Launch Partner for Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Program, Fivetran is recognized and validated for its ability to replicate data from key applications, event streams, file stores, and more into BigQuery, ultimately helping customers make more informed business decisions.

“ Our partnership with Fivetran aims to make it very simple for customers to move data into BigQuery,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “ Through the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, and its support for the Google Cloud Cortex Framework, Fivetran continues to deliver the innovation and expertise customers need to fuel data-driven digital transformations.”

“ We are thrilled to be a data management partner with Google Cloud, and we look forward to the many new opportunities that the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation will bring,” said Logan Welley, Vice President of Alliances for Fivetran. “ We are also excited to provide our joint customers access to our new HVR technology in supporting and simplifying their complex SAP implementations.” In September 2021, Fivetran announced its acquisition of HVR, the leader in enterprise data replication technology.

Fivetran’s HVR enterprise solution enables enterprise teams to keep data in sync by replicating changes asynchronously into the target — with no direct impact on ERP transactions. To achieve this, HVR employs log-based change data capture (CDC), widely considered to be the least-intrusive method for tracking incremental database changes with no data loss. For Google Cloud customers moving SAP data, they then can leverage the numerous predefined data models and content available with Google Cloud Cortex Framework, which helps users to kickstart insights and reduce time-to-value.

Fivetran and Google Cloud continue to make significant investments in the broader data and analytics needs of global enterprises. Recognized as a key data movement partner for Google Cloud, Fivetran offers users transformation packages along with its 180+ source connectors. Together with Google Cloud, both organizations will bring complete, use case-based and industry-specific solution sets for analytical and operational needs.

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the global leader in modern data integration. Our mission is to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Fast-moving startups to the world’s largest companies use Fivetran to accelerate modern analytics and operational efficiency, fueling data-driven business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.