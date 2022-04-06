Prime Clerk and Lucid Companies Unify Under the Kroll Brand

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today that Prime Clerk, Lucid Issuer Services and Lucid Agency and Trustee Services (the Lucid Companies) will be unified under the Kroll brand. Moving forward Prime Clerk will now become Kroll’s Restructuring Administration practice and Lucid Agency and Trustee Services will become Kroll’s Agency and Trustee Services practice.

Shai Waisman, President of Kroll, said, “We continue to focus on anticipating and meeting the complex needs of all of Kroll’s clients. Our launch of Kroll Business Services last year brought together innovative, industry leading businesses to create the most comprehensive suite of complex administration services in the market. Unifying under the Kroll brand allows us to reinforce the depth and breadth of expertise accessible to our clients across our expansive portfolio of solutions.”

In addition, Kroll launched its new Issuer Services practice, which combines Lucid’s expertise in EMEA and APAC with Prime Clerk’s expertise in North America to provide global solutions for liability management transactions, restructurings and various corporate actions involving public securities of any complexity and in any industry. Combined, these recognized leaders have managed more than 2,500 deals across all market sectors globally, including some of the largest and most complex financial transactions in the market.

Jessica Stamelman, President of Kroll Business Services, said, “We’ve repositioned the strategic structure of our Issuer Services practice to address the needs of our clients across the globe. Bringing our industry leading teams together makes us the only company with the ability to administer any restructuring, liability management or corporate action transaction globally—a critical step toward supporting our clients wherever they are based.”

The Kroll Business Services practice now includes the following suite of services: Restructuring Administration, Settlement Administration, Issuer Services, Agency and Trustee Services, Notice Media Solutions and Business Support Solutions.

