OriginClear and Envirogen to Partner on Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, Fla. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), which helps the world invest in clean water, announced that it recently agreed in principle to work with Envirogen Technologies (www.envirogen.com), a 30-year international provider of environmental technology and process solutions, to deliver OriginClear’s Water On Demand™ fully-outsourced industrial and agriculture systems.

Described as Water Like An Oil Well™, Water On Demand enables accredited investors to earn royalties from water treatment as a managed service, potentially eliminating all up-front capital for businesses needing to clean their water. Recently, OriginClear announced that the program had reached its first $1 million milestone in dedicated capital as the beginning of a private placement totaling as much as $300 million.

“We are able to offer long-term, guaranteed, pay-for-performance contracts that produce the lowest total cost over the lifetime of an installation,” said J. Higgins, Envirogen Technologies CEO. “That’s why we’re delighted to put this capability to work on Water On Demand-financed projects.”

OriginClear CEO Riggs Eckelberry agreed: “America’s water infrastructure is falling apart and as a result, industries are being forced to treat their own wastewater. But they lack the expertise and the capital ─ and that’s where Water On Demand comes in."

“The question is,” continued Eckelberry, “How to scale up? That’s where Envirogen Technologies comes in. They have the expertise to operate and maintain these sites, so that we can focus on finance and asset management for our fully outsourced water systems throughout North America, and eventually the world.”

In closing, CEO Eckelberry stated, “By attracting private investment into water assets, we plan to create hundreds of sites paying continuously by the gallon and thereby develop the first real commodity market for water, in which each gallon of water is monetized.”

In addition to its Texas headquarters and its regional centers located in California, Nevada, Tennessee and New Jersey, Envirogen Technologies has service capabilities in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy through its parent company, Envirogen Group. While OriginClear may name additional partners for operations and maintenance, Envirogen’s footprint and capabilities could position it well to be a key strategic partner of Water On Demand.

OriginClear has identified types of customers who could most benefit from a service-based offering. These include Mobile Home Parks or MHPs; campgrounds & RV parks; new real estate developments that are being built beyond city sewage systems; small to midsize commercial operators of food & beverage manufacturing such as breweries; food processing; flavor and fragrance manufacturing; smaller labs & compounding facilities; and agriculture specialty industries such as egg protein producers, supplements, spices, and CBD oil production.

About OriginClear Inc.

OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide. With America’s broken infrastructure and 100 billion dollars of government spending to fix the nation’s 150,000-plus water systems, OriginClear is helping them “cut the cord,” by developing outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a future digital currency to streamline payments. Our line of Modular Water products and systems is key to the self-reliant water treatment revolution as they create “instant infrastructure” – fully engineered, prefabricated and prepackaged systems that use durable, sophisticated materials.

For more information, visit the company’s website: www.originclear.com

About Envirogen Technologies

Envirogen has extensive experience providing environmental technology and process solutions to over 100 clients in North America. This experience includes the design and installation of proven technology and extends to the on-going operations & maintenance activities.

Today, we provide system design, process engineering, equipment systems and operating solutions for the treatment of groundwater, process water and wastewater, VOC/odor abatement and resource recovery for a range of industrial and non-industrial customers throughout North America, as well as internationally.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws.