HUVRdata Welcomes Luftronix to its Partner Network Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today HUVRdata, Inc. (HUVR) welcomes Luftronix, a New Jersey based industrial inspection company with an autonomous high-precision scanning solution using drones, to the HUVR Partner Network (HPN).

“We make it easy to manage complex inspection data—just like Luftronix makes it easy to conduct inspections in complex environments,” said Ben Schmul, VP product management at HUVR. “Both of our companies are in the business of transforming how industrial asset owners ensure reliability, compliance and operational excellence, so a partnership made perfect sense.”

The partnership between HUVR and Luftronix makes drone inspections even safer, faster and easier than they already were. With Luftronix’s precision navigation technology, drones can be flown in extremely tight, confined spaces at the push of a button, and high fidelity, repeatable data can be collected. Then, by seamlessly integrating the Luftronix-collected data into the HUVR IDMS platform, reports, findings and repair projects are automatically created. This seamless flow from data capture to remediation will increase the reliability and efficiency of any asset being inspected.

Drones are rapidly becoming the preferred inspection tool compared to scaffolding, rope access, and confined space entry. In fact, drones are estimated to have saved $1.1 billion in inspection costs to offshore rigs and oil refineries. As more and more companies leverage drone technology, savings—both tangible and intangible—will continue to increase. In fact, a new Barclays report estimates that over the next 5 years drones will save the oil and gas industry $50 billion. This massive growth also brings increasing complexity with both flight and data management as new assets are inspected in new ways. Fortunately, both HUVR and Luftronix have seen their customers thrive by adopting specialized drones and software to meet the ever-increasing complexities.

For the foreseeable future, it is unlikely that any piece of technology will complete 100% of an asset inspection. But new robotic inspection tools will collect data at higher fidelity than previous generations and will offer better comparative results over time given the standardization they bring. However, the data collection tools only solve a part of the challenge—it’s what to do with all the new types of data, often existing in new formats and located in new silos. To aggregate, automate and analyze the data from inspection tools—as well as from existing checklist information—companies require an inspection data management software (IDMS) platform which must either be created out of whole cloth or integrated into current systems, using valuable time and IT resources.

As a result, the availability of a holistic, easy-to-use, purpose-built platform that rolls out seamlessly, efficiently and quickly is game-changing for asset owners. They require an IDMS platform that both supports new tools and enables the integration of a variety of apps to carry out the AI-supported evaluation of the collected data.

“We are offering a solution that will inspect 100% of an asset with the push of a button, delivering localized and repeatable visual data,” said Klaus Sonnenleiter, CEO of Luftronix. “But we needed a software platform to house and analyze the data so that our customers can easily and consistently act on the findings. The HUVR IDMS platform is exactly what we were looking for.”

Since 2016, HUVRdata has transformed the way industrial equipment owners and inspection companies manage and perform inspections, enabling immediate ROI and improved production KPIs. By partnering with HUVRdata—whose platform can merge data from any source—Luftronix can inject data and insights into a customer’s HUVR system, allowing clients to more efficiently plan, manage, collect data and generate findings from drone inspections.

About Luftronix

Safe and reliable drone operations with Luftronix Fused Flow™ precision navigation technology. Luftronix inspection stations conduct autonomous visual inspections while allowing any object (aircraft; drilling rig; inside/outside of storage tank, pressure vessel, and chimney; pipe racks; and other tight and confined spaces) to be measured on-screen. Automating the inspections with Luftronix technology reduces workplace hazards and the cost of inspections - while increasing the accuracy and auditability of the results. UAVs with Luftronix enabled software can fly in GPS-denied and spoofed environments. Find more information at https://luftronix.com/

About HUVRdata

HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/