PatientFi® Expands Partnership with Allergan Aesthetics

IRVINE, Calif..--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi®, an emerging leader in patient payments that helps make elective procedure costs more affordable, announces it has expanded its co-marketing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, to provide financing options for patients interested in treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, Natrelle® breast implants for breast augmentation, CoolSculpting® and DiamondGlow®.

In a survey conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number one reason why prospective patients do not move forward with an aesthetic procedure is cost1. In fact, a study by PYMNTS reported that medical providers would have 40% more patients saying “YES” to an elective procedure by simply offering a payment plan when presenting the price quote2.

PatientFi strives to remove cost barriers and replace them with a friendly financing solution, helping patients afford the treatments they desire, and in turn, helps practices empower more people to reach their aesthetic goals.

In February 2021, PatientFi and Allergan Aesthetics began the initial phase of their marketing partnership. The companies achieved breakout success by providing customized financing options for patients interested in breast augmentation with the Allergan Aesthetics Natrelle® line of breast implants. The strategic partnership contributed to a 56% increase in sales of Natrelle® breast implants to participating practices. PatientFi and Allergan Aesthetics saw a 2X increase in sales in participating practices in comparison to sales within practices that did not offer PatientFi. Building off this success, the expanded partnership will now allow qualifying patients to pay for treatments and procedures using eligible Allergan Aesthetics products through PatientFi’s friendly monthly payment plans and promotional financing options.

“We understand and know how to help practices unlock the power of payment plans. Removing the barrier of affordability for patients with our unique financing platform in combination of educating providers how to market their most popular procedures and treatments on a budget-friendly basis is the hallmark of PatientFi. We are excited to launch our expanded partnership with Allergan Aesthetics and address the unmet need of friendly financing for aesthetic healthcare providers and patients,” says Scott Jorgensen, PatientFi Co-Founder and President.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with PatientFi to help make aesthetic treatments more accessible,” said Edrice Simmons, Senior Vice President US Marketing, Allergan Aesthetics. “This expansion will enable us to reach even more patients by helping reduce cost barriers for patients which may help them be more financially able to access appropriate aesthetic treatments across our leading portfolio of products and treatments.”

This month, PatientFi will launch its new revolving product, creating a frictionless transaction process for healthcare providers and a friendly way for patients to pay for recurring out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Healthcare providers interested in offering PatientFi can visit PatientFi.com or contact a sales representative at: sales@patientfi.com or 949-441-5484.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

Natrelle® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. The longer people have them, the greater the chances are that they will develop complications, some of which will require more surgery.

Breast implants have been associated with the development of a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This cancer occurs more commonly in patients with textured breast implants than smooth implants, although rates are not well defined. Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL.

Patients receiving breast implants have reported a variety of systemic symptoms, such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others. Individual patient risk for developing these symptoms has not been well established. Some patients report complete resolution of symptoms when the implants are removed without replacement.

Who can get breast implants?

Natrelle® Breast Implants are approved for the following:

Breast augmentation for women at least 22 years old for silicone-filled implants and for women at least 18 years old for saline-filled implants. Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation

Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation Breast reconstruction. This includes primary breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that has been removed due to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. This also includes revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast reconstruction

Who should NOT get breast implants?

Breast implant surgery should NOT be performed in:

Women with active infection anywhere in their body

Women with existing cancer or precancer of their breast who have not received adequate treatment for those conditions

Women who are currently pregnant or nursing

What should I tell my doctor?

Tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions, as the risks of breast implant surgery may be higher:

Autoimmune diseases (e.g., lupus and scleroderma)

A weakened immune system (e.g., taking medications to decrease the body’s immune response)

Planned chemotherapy or radiation therapy following breast implant placement

Conditions or medications that interfere with wound healing and blood clotting

Reduced blood supply to breast tissue

Clinical diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders

Those with a diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders should wait for resolution or stabilization of these conditions prior to undergoing breast implantation surgery

What else should I consider?

There is a Boxed Warning for breast implants. Please see bold text at beginning

Many changes to your breasts following implantation are irreversible. If you later choose to have your implants removed and not replaced, you may experience dimpling, puckering, wrinkling, or other cosmetic changes, which may be permanent

Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. The longer implants are in place, the greater the potential risk for complications. You will likely need additional surgeries on your breasts due to complications or unacceptable cosmetic results. Thus, you should also consider the complication rates for later (revision) surgery since you may experience these risks in the future

Cancer treatments and surgery will affect the outcome and timing of breast reconstruction

Breast implants may affect your ability to breastfeed, either by reducing or eliminating milk production

Rupture of a silicone-filled breast implant is most often silent. Even if you have no symptoms, you should have your first ultrasound or MRI at 5 to 6 years after your initial implant surgery and then every 2 to 3 years thereafter regardless of whether your implants are for augmentation or reconstruction. If you have symptoms of or uncertain ultrasound results for breast implant rupture, an MRI is recommended. Additional imaging may be required depending on your medical history and status. The health consequences of a ruptured silicone gel–filled breast implant have not been fully established

Routine screening mammography for breast cancer will be more difficult, and implants may rupture during the procedure. Perform self-examination every month for cancer screening and ask your surgeon to help you distinguish the implant from your breast tissue. Lumps, persistent pain, swelling, hardening, or changes in implant shape should be reported to your surgeon and possibly evaluated with imaging

What are key complications with breast implants?

Key complications include reoperation, implant removal with or without replacement, implant rupture with silicone-filled implants, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and capsular contracture (severe scar tissue around the implant). Other complications include breast pain, swelling, asymmetry, wrinkling/rippling, implant malposition nipple complications, hypertrophic scarring, and implant palpability/visibility.

Talk to your doctor about other complications.

For more information, see the patient brochures at www.allergan.com/products.

To report a problem with Natrelle® Breast Implants, please call Allergan® at 1-800-624-4261.

The sale and distribution of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. As an emerging leader in patient financing, PatientFi replaces cost barriers with a friendly way to pay. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, fertility, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

1 American Society of Plastic Surgeons (“ASPS”) April 2019.

2 PYMTS.com “Payment Plans Could Propel Elective Medical Procedures,” June 19, 2019.