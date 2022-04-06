U.S. Postal Service Awards Zonos Contract to Expand Its International Services

ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zonos, the global leader in cross-border commerce technology, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Postal Service to expand their international services by leveraging Zonos’ scalable technology to simplify international commerce.

In addition to delivering mail to over 161 million addresses in the United States, USPS also handles an incredible 46% of the world’s mail. Zonos APIs will power USPS services with new features to calculate duty and tax quotes and automate HS code classification for USPS’ international shipments. USPS’ integration with the Zonos APIs will provide USPS customers with transparency and insight into the total landed cost for international shipments.

“Hundreds of thousands of small and large companies ship internationally with USPS. We are grateful for the trust the Postal Service has put in Zonos' cross-border enablement capabilities,” said Clint Reid, founder and CEO of Zonos. “We look forward to helping build and power USPS' global technology solutions.”

Zonos is carrier-agnostic, meaning its services can be used by all carriers, consolidators, and postal solutions as a landed cost and cross-border technology provider.

About Zonos

Zonos is the global leader in cross-border commerce technology. The company’s solutions give online retailers, marketplaces, logistics providers, trade organizations, online marketplaces, and postal carriers the tools and services needed to easily scale globally, including the only true landed cost solution on the market.

Zonos helps thousands of businesses better serve their international partners and customers. Their team of industry and software experts is expanding rapidly, both locally and globally.

