Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Leasing and Acquisition Activity for First Quarter 2022

Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “During the first quarter, our asset and property management teams continued to perform exceptionally well. They have been able to keep up the strong pace of leasing activity we saw in 2021, while the fundamentals in our markets continue to drive rent growth throughout our 33 million-square-foot portfolio. We also continue to source attractive acquisitions, expanding our footprint within our existing markets and allowing our operating platform the opportunity to create value.”

Leasing Activity

Leases commencing during the first quarter of 2022 totaled an aggregate of 1,309,285 square feet, all of which are associated with leases with terms of at least six months. These leases included 955,416 square feet of renewal leases and 353,869 square feet of new leases. The Company will experience a 16.7% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s total portfolio was 97.0% occupied. Plymouth has also signed an additional 2,635,318 square feet of leases that will commence during the balance of 2022 with an expected 15.8% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases.

Acquisition Activity

During the first quarter of 2022, Plymouth closed on the acquisition of 38 industrial buildings totaling approximately 3.5 million square feet for a total of $188.4 million, a weighted average price of $61 per square foot, and a weighted average initial yield of 6.2%. The first quarter activity is comprised of the following:

200,000-square-foot industrial building and 9.5 acres of adjoining developable land in Augusta, Georgia with 100% occupancy for $12.4 million, or $62 per square foot, and an initial projected yield of 5.3%.

The 80% interest in Plymouth MIR JV LLC, the joint venture formed with Madison International Realty to acquire a portfolio of 28 industrial buildings located in Memphis and Olive Branch, Mississippi totaling 2.3 million square feet with occupancy of 88%. The purchase included $46.6 million in cash and closing costs in addition to the assumption of $56.0 million in secured debt, which includes Plymouth’s previous pro-rata share of a fixed-rate mortgage in the amount of $11.2 million. The transaction is expected to provide a forward 12-month yield of 6.6% on the total consideration of $102.6 million.

Two industrial buildings totaling 67,500 square feet in Memphis, Tennessee with 100% occupancy for $8.1 million, or $120 per square foot, and an initial projected yield of 7.6%.

A portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling 679,000 square feet in Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio with 100% occupancy for $43.3 million, or $64 per square foot, and an initial projected yield of 5.0%.

Two industrial buildings totaling 86,400 square feet in Jacksonville, Florida with 100% occupancy for $12.3 million, or $142 per square foot, and an initial projected yield of 7.1%.

150,000-square-foot industrial building in Atlanta, Georgia with 100% occupancy for $9.8 million, or $65 per square foot, and an initial projected yield of 6.0%.

Capital Markets Activity

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company issued 614,800 common shares through its ATM program at an average price of $28.43 per share, raising approximately $17.2 million in net proceeds.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

