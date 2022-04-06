Crypto Market Integrity Coalition Welcomes 13 New Signatories Including Gemini, Robinhood

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (“CMIC”), an industry-defining pledge initiated by Solidus Labs focused on cultivating safer digital asset markets, is pleased to announce the following new signatories have joined the coalition:

Gemini, a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Robinhood Markets, which is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted, lowest cost, and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Bitpanda makes investing accessible for everyone. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda removes the barriers to investing by harnessing the innovative power of digitized assets and blockchain technology. With more than 1000+ team members and over 3 million users, the company is one of Europe's fastest growing fintechs. The user-friendly, trade-everything platform empowers both first-time investors and seasoned experts to invest in the stocks, cryptocurrencies and precious metals they want – with any amount of money.

Matrixport is one of Asia’s fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in AUM & custody, its offerings include custody, asset management and prime brokerage for both individuals and institutions.

Nexo is the world’s leading regulated digital assets institution. The company’s mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering an exchange service with 300+ market pairs, tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, a high-yield Earn Crypto Interest suite, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $80+ billion for 4,000,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

Symbridge, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is ushering in a new era of finance. Focused on meeting the needs of institutional and accredited investors, Symbridge’s trading solutions and ecosystem provide access to a wide range of digital assets. Symbridge seeks to provide investors with secure, reliable, and transparent platforms, enabling them to trade quickly and with confidence.

INX made history as the world's first public offering of a digital security registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. INX successfully completed its INX Token global IPO in early 2021, raising almost $85 million from over 7,200 investors.

Deltec is a global financial and insurance services group for innovators, entrepreneurs and their network. Deltec empowers SMEs, their founders, and investors to accelerate in their industries and grow their wealth with access to robust financial and insurance capabilities through its member companies, across private and corporate banking, fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance for new and emerging risks and merchant banking.

LibertyEx is a global investment and distribution platform where the convergence of traditional markets fuse with new digital products to drive opportunities for all.

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform, providing data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world’s most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk.

Elliptic is the global leader in crypto asset risk management for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes.

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence solutions to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies combat fraud and financial crime in digital assets.

Kaiko is the global leader in digital assets data services for enterprises. We empower market participants with accurate, transparent, and actionable financial data from 100+ centralized and decentralized exchanges.

CMIC, launched in February by 17 co-founding crypto exchanges, firms and industry associations, now comprises a total of 30 signatories. In addition to giving a unified voice to the crypto industry’s commitment to continually improving market integrity and working with regulators, the coalition plans to advance training programs and encourage insight-sharing and research and dialogue with regulators. Additionally, the group will consider data-sharing and shared-surveillance frameworks that can address crypto and decentralized finance’s unique cross-market supervision challenges.

"Since our launch, providing our customers a secure and safe platform to buy, sell, and store digital assets has been a priority. Central to our robust compliance program is our risk monitoring and market surveillance tools,” said Fran Kenck, Chief Regulatory Officer of Gemini.

“We are excited to partner with CMIC and other industry peers and are committed to the continued, safe, and responsible growth of this ecosystem, both on and off the Gemini platform."

“Robinhood’s customers are realizing the benefits of low-cost access to cryptocurrencies. CMIC’s pledge aligns with Robinhood’s safety-first value and will help promote a balanced digital assets ecosystem, said Dan Gallagher, Robinhood Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer. “We look forward to contributing to this important work.”

“Symbridge is proud to be a member of the CMIC. We are committed to enabling a safer crypto and digital asset ecosystem, and we are confident that the CMIC will encourage greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance market integrity standards,” says Alexander Kravets, CEO of Symbridge. “Symbridge is honored to be among the best-of-breed in the industry as we work together on making a sensibly-regulated crypto ecosystem a reality,”

“We’re delighted to welcome such industry leaders to CMIC, furthering its reach, impact and expertise, and its ability to promote integrity, accelerate adoption, facilitate dialogue with regulators and share insights” said Asaf Meir, Founder and Chief Executive of Solidus Labs which initiated CMIC and specializes in detecting and preventing crypto market abuse. “Crypto’s immense potential to enable more accessible, transparent and efficient financial services depends on the ability to improve integrity standards and address the public and regulators’ concerns. That can only be achieved by working as an industry.”

For more information on CMIC and to sign the pledge, please visit: www.cryptomarketintegrity.com