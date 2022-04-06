Neustar announces strategic partnership with Catalina to enable CPG brands to maximize return on Ad spend

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, today announced a strategic partnership with Catalina, which offers shopping behavior insights on virtually all U.S. households through its rich, real-time shopper intelligence platform. This unique partnership enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand advertisers to make critical, on-the-fly optimizations to their marketing mix, campaign tactics, and audience targets based on real-time purchase behavior to maximize return on ad spend (ROAS).

Catalina’s shopper intelligence solutions enrich transactional purchase data with a multitude of third-party data sets to unlock highly precise shopper audience targeting and power advanced Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) across all on and offline channels, including walled gardens.

Catalina’s retailer agnostic, real-time shopper intelligence platform will be integrated with Optimizer™, Neustar’s closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform, to make CPG marketing analytics and data science exponentially more accurate and actionable. The easy-to-use platform will enable:

Advanced Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) complete with advanced machine learning and anonymized consumer identity graph capabilities

Reach and frequency analytics to eliminate media waste by pinpointing the optimal number of advertising exposures it takes to convert a CPG buyer across channels

Audience targeting by identifying incremental consumer segments more likely to respond to advertising using predictive analytics

Journey analytics to identify how all consumer touchpoints (e.g., paid, owned, and earned media, customer service) are impacting the path to purchase

Adaption to data deprecation by measuring over 80% of total digital media in a privacy-focused, post-ID marketing environment

“We are pleased to partner with Catalina and combine their deep shopper intelligence with our industry-leading data and analytics solutions to transform the effectiveness of CPG marketing and analytics,” said Gary Savoy, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for Marketing Solutions at Neustar. “CPG brands now have a solution that enables them to accurately measure and optimize the impact their marketing programs – both online and offline – are having on real-world sales. This will ensure CPG brands are ahead of the data-driven marketing and analytics curve.”

Catalina’s customized and syndicated audience segmentation will also be available via the Fabrick Data Marketplace to enable CPG brands to better clean and enrich their anonymized shopper profiles, identify higher-value audiences, and activate omnichannel marketing campaigns.

With the combined power of Neustar and Catalina, CPG brand advertisers can now:

Access shopping behavior insights on most U.S. households, leveraging unique real-time purchase data, industry-leading purchase receipt and panel data, retailer visit behavior, demographics, media consumption data and more

React to consumer response in days, compared to weeks or months

Gain confidence in the accuracy of marketing performance

Measure year-over-year performance and trends

Understand performance at a granular level by leveraging Catalina’s deep reservoir of anonymized household transaction and behavioral insights

“Maintaining highly scaled, retailer agnostic and enriched shopper profiles and being able to consistently activate that data across channels for more personalized experiences is critical for CPG brand marketers,” said Brian Dunphy, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Catalina. “Our new partnership with Neustar not only addresses this critical need for marketers but enables them to measure all offline, point-of-sale, consumer activity to make critical on-the-fly optimizations to their marketing mix, campaign tactics, and CPG audience targets to truly maximize marketing’s impact on sales and return on ad spend.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https://www.home.neustar

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.