Cantaloupe Inc. Partners with Vendors Exchange to Deliver a Seamless Upgrade for Remote Price Change

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced a partnership with Vendors Exchange to seamlessly integrate their Universal Control Board into Cantaloupe’s Remote Price Change (RPC) solution, available within Seed Pro™. This integration, combined with the recently announced Remote Price Change Compatibility Report, will enable customers to easily identify and upgrade legacy machines in the field to accept price changes remotely.

“With gas prices on the rise, inflation rising the cost of goods, and continuous labor challenges for many of our customers, it has never been more critical to enable a feature that gives the operator the capability to make price changes remotely within Seed™,” said Jeff Dumbrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Cantaloupe Inc. “This partnership combined with our new Compatibility Report and recent expansion to machine types that can accept RPC, enables our customers with efficiencies and visibility of managing prices from anywhere, saving them time and money in their day-to-day operations.”

The RPC feature enables customers to manage pricing, react quickly to supplier increases, and merchandise dynamically based on seasonality and trends, at their machines all via their tablet or mobile device, accessed directly through our Seed Software. With the recent release of the Remote Price Change Compatibility Report, customers can easily view what machines have mis-matched prices, which can accept RPC updates today, and which ones may require a device or control board and firmware upgrade. For machines that require control board and firmware upgrades, the Vendors Exchange Universal Control Board integrated seamlessly with Seed Software, can now provide an easy solution to enabling RPC at legacy machines.

“While the value proposition has always been there, the current inflationary situation makes RPC even more valuable. Our joint customers navigate implementing price updates at machines today, which costs them approximately $100 per visit to complete and may require multiple trips to accounts annually due to the continuous rise in the cost of goods,” stated Matt Shene, Chief Executive Officer of Vendors Exchange. “Through our partnership with Cantaloupe, our combined customers can leverage a seamlessly integrated solution for enabling price changes with our Universal Control Board (UCB™) designed to bring all of the features available today to your legacy machines at a fraction of the cost.”

To learn more about the Cantaloupe and Vendors Exchange partnership contact Sales directly at +1 (800) 770-8539, or email sales@cantaloupe.com.

Useful Links:

Cantaloupe: https://www.cantaloupe.com/

Vendors Exchange: https://www.veii.com/

Blog: https://www.cantaloupe.com/blog/

Podcast: https://www.cantaloupe.com/urtechinsiders/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cantaloupeinc/

Resource Center: https://www.cantaloupe.com/resources/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cantaloupeinc_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTGQNcXUydcOHLZiuIEPuaw

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably and competitively. For more information about Cantaloupe, please visit www.cantaloupe.com.

G-CTLP

About Vendors Exchange

Vendors Exchange is the market leader in high quality, value-based solutions for the convenience services industry, ranging from self-service kiosks, remanufactured vending equipment to replacement parts, graphics and electronic repair. Through a culture of innovation, they continue to introduce breakthrough advances such as the VE Kiosk, Revision® and Curve™ doors with the UCB™. For more information about Vendors Exchange, please visit www.veii.com.