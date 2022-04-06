Zimperium and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Mobile Security Protection to the Public Sector

DALLAS & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium, the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments, today announced a new partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Carahsoft will serve as Zimperium’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s FedRAMP authorized mobile threat defense solution available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

This partnership expands Zimperium’s reach into the public sector, making it easier for federal, state, and local government organizations to access and implement its mobile endpoint and application security solutions, and strengthen their defense against growing mobile threats.

Mobile devices and applications have quickly emerged as one of the fastest growing and most exploited attack vectors for cybercriminals. In 2021, the Zimperium zLabs team, which has discovered the most mobile vulnerabilities in the industry, discovered numerous threats impacting over 10 million devices in at least 214 countries. As the need for mobility, remote work, and bring your own device (BYOD) practices become permanent fixtures, mobile devices in the public sector pose the same, if not greater risk, than those in the private sector.

“Even the most sophisticated organizations are being successfully attacked on mobile devices. We’ve seen state-sponsored actors target employees at the highest levels of government, and they do it because they know that mobile phones contain vast troves of sensitive data that can be used for a myriad of nefarious purposes,” said Ed Carter, CRO at Zimperium. “It’s critical for the public sector to have mobile security protection that detects and prevents threats in real time. With more government organizations realizing the severity of these threats and turning to us for the protection they need, our partnership with Carahsoft will expand our footprint to meet this growing demand.”

Zimperium’s advanced mobile threat defense solution, Zimperium zIPS, is the only mobile security platform that provides government agencies with on-device, machine learning-powered mobile threat defense to protect iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from constantly-evolving, mobile-first attacks. Zimperium’s Mobile App Protection Suite (MAPS) helps enterprises to build secure and compliant mobile applications. It is the only unified solution that combines comprehensive in-app protection with centralized threat visibility.

“Our number one priority is to empower our partners and IT decision makers in the public sector with next-generation solutions – and mobile security is a growing and serious concern for them,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Security Solutions at Carahsoft. “Government organizations bear a tremendous and growing responsibility to protect the public from cyber threats and mobile security is at the forefront of that challenge. By partnering with Zimperium and our reseller partners, we can confidently give our customers invaluable protection and peace of mind through an advanced mobile security solution.”

Many federal, state, and local government entities already partner with Zimperium to protect their mobile devices and applications. The company currently works with U.S. federal government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense, and at a state and local level, the State of Michigan, the City of Los Angeles, and New York City. Zimperium was the first mobile threat defense provider to be granted an "Authority to Operate" status by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in 2019. The program provides a standardized approach to security authorizations for cloud service offerings and allows Zimperium to serve government customers faster.

Carahsoft is the latest partner to join the Zimperium zPartner Program, which consists of leading cloud platform providers, value added resellers and distributors, and technology partners from around the world.

To learn more about how Zimperium helps government agencies defend against mobile threats, please visit: Zimperium.com. For more information about Zimperium’s partner program and how to join, contact us at: zimperium.com/contact-us.

Zimperium is available through Carahsoft resellers and contracts including: SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Zimperium team at Carahsoft at Zimperium@carahsoft.com.

About Zimperium

Zimperium provides the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. With machine learning-based protection and a single platform that secures everything from applications to endpoints, Zimperium is the only solution to provide on-device mobile threat defense to protect growing and evolving mobile environments. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zimperium), or visit www.Zimperium.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.