Invert and Ripple Announce Partnership to Collaborate on Carbon Credit Investments

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invert Inc. (“Invert” or the “Company”), a specialised emissions reduction and carbon offsetting company, and Ripple Inc. (“Ripple”), a provider of enterprise crypto and blockchain solutions, are pleased to announce a partnership to collaborate in the sourcing of, and investment in, carbon credit generation projects for early-stage investment. Ripple and Invert are aligned in their goals to support carbon reduction and removal projects and help fight climate change. By working together, Ripple and Invert will vet and accelerate capital deployment to build a broader portfolio of credit generation projects.

Invert invests in projects that result in high-quality, meaningful carbon credits being created, such as planting a forest or building a machine that removes CO2 from the air. The Company has assembled a world class team of experts across forestry, blue carbon, biochar and other areas of carbon project development, and has a large pipeline of exciting project opportunities that can contribute towards the reduction of CO2 in our atmosphere.

Ripple Inc. is committed to leading climate positive work in the crypto and blockchain space. This partnership is the company’s latest initiative to help build a carbon neutral future. Through reducing emissions, purchasing clean energy and investing in carbon removal projects such as reforestation, biochar and carbon sequestration, Ripple has made a commitment to become carbon net-zero by 2030 or sooner. In addition, Ripple’s existing partnerships with organisations like Crypto Climate Accord, Rocky Mountain Institute, Energy Web and AIR continue to help achieve industry wide sustainability.

“This is a win-win-win for Invert, Ripple, and the world,” said Mark Zekulin, Chairman, Invert. “The more collaboration we can bring to investing in projects that will remove or reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the more rapidly we create solutions to fight climate change. We are excited to work with Ripple and look forward to building a strong relationship over the years to come.”

“Ripple is committed to bringing industry stakeholders together to contribute ideas, technical innovations, policy ideas and new financing for innovations to help meet global climate goals,” said Ken Weer, Vice President, Ripple Impact. “Our partnership with the team at Invert helps to ensure that we can support high quality projects that will drive meaningful change and investment in fighting the climate crisis.”

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that we believe will help save our world. By selling these credits on to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. We work directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce the carbon footprint of their operations and reduce the Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions that they generate.

Invert is also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world, and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We want every individual to be carbon neutral, and we want them to get there in an engaging manner with rich content and community.

Invert is an ambitious group of experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers who have come together with a common purpose: to give individuals and businesses the tools, information, and insight they need to make a meaningful impact on climate change.

Please visit our website for more information: https://join.invert.world/

About Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s financial solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective - solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. Together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto will inspire new business models and create opportunities for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet - increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about expected shareholder returns experienced by clients of Invert. By their nature, forward-looking statements require Invert to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond Invert’s control) which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from Invert’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.