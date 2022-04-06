Epic Selects Lyniate for Integration Within the Epic Garden Plot Offering

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epic has selected Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, for health data integration requirements within Garden Plot, Epic’s new hosted and supported Software as a Service (SaaS) model for independent medical groups. This SaaS solution further underlines the company’s commitment to support providers and their patients.

Building upon two decades of collaboration and shared customers, Epic selected Lyniate – ranked Best in KLAS® for the 13th consecutive year – for its proven technology, experienced team and flexible deployment options. In the past two years, more Epic customers have gone live with Lyniate than any other interface engine, and more than 30% of Epic customers rely on a Lyniate product.

“We are enthusiastic to continue our work with Epic in this new capacity,” said Mike Barbour, Senior Vice President of Sales at Lyniate. “Lyniate has a long and rich history of supporting private physician practices and ambulatory clinics and we are proud to build on this history by enabling practices that choose Epic Garden Plot to connect with larger health systems with whom they share patients. The decision to include Lyniate illustrates the trust that the market has in Lyniate and we look forward to working together to arm clinicians and patients with the data that they need.”

Garden Plot is a new offering for independent medical groups that includes Epic Best in KLAS® software and many of the solutions that providers need. Epic takes on the hosting, support, and ongoing configuration and rollout of updates so providers can focus on their patients. Community Connect, where a health system extends Epic to nearby medical groups, is the preferred path for smaller, independent organizations to use Epic software as it creates a shared patient record. However, when Community Connect is not an option, Garden Plot gives clinics the option to work with Epic directly.

“We are excited to give more clinicians the opportunity to use Epic software,” said JP Heres, Vice President of Garden Plot at Epic. “Garden Plot gives small, independent groups access to Epic—the software and third parties they need, plus the strength of our interoperability network—with minimal overhead. We take care of the heavy lifting so providers can concentrate on what they do best: caring for patients.”

*Epic software was rated Best of KLAS software for the 12th year in a row (Source: KLAS)

About Lyniate:

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering a flexible interoperability suite that connects people to the data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit http://www.lyniate.com to connect.

To learn more about Garden Plot, visit www.epic.com/about.