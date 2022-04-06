eGrowcery and DoorDash Partner To Provide On-Demand Delivery for Supermarkets and Other Retailers

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform, announces a partnership with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses, to provide supermarkets with access to an expansive delivery fleet and a flexible delivery solution directly from the eCommerce experience. With the new DoorDash Drive integration, retailers using the eGrowcery platform can now benefit from the scale of DoorDash’s logistics network, all while retaining full autonomy around the eCommerce experience and, critically, owning their own shopper data.

eGrowcery, which operates in both the United States and abroad, is seeing a growing number of retailers working to establish their own branded eCommerce experience. Unlike marketplaces that own the shopper data and allow for products and promotions from competing retailers, the eGrowcery solution puts control and data ownership back in the hands of the retailer.

"By teaming up with DoorDash, we are able to offer our retail customers a turn-key solution to help them address their local commerce needs. The combination of eGrowcery’s intuitive shopping experience and fully-integrated fulfillment process with DoorDash’s scale and convenience is very compelling," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery. "All of these benefits and retailers maintain a direct connection with shoppers through their own branded app, enabling them to profitably grow their business."

eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.