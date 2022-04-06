State of Mississippi Selects Tyler Technologies Licensing Solution for New Medical Marijuana Program

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed a five-year agreement with the state of Mississippi for Tyler’s NIC Licensing Solution (NLS), the government licensing platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry.

The comprehensive licensing platform features patient/caregiver registration, practitioner registration, agent (employee) credentialing, and business licensing across all business types. It also provides a single unified platform for all cannabis licensing needs within the state.

“We are excited to work with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue to license Mississippi’s statewide medical cannabis program,” said Lee Tompkins, vice president of licensing for Tyler’s NIC Division. “Our licensing and cannabis-industry expertise, combined with our equally immense understanding of Mississippi state government, makes Tyler’s NIC team the most uniquely qualified provider for Mississippi’s cannabis licensing needs.”

Tyler’s NLS is currently deployed for cannabis licensing in four states: Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and has processed more than 1.5 million applications across 1 million registered users.

In addition to the new cannabis licensing contract, Tyler NIC Division has been serving the state of Mississippi for more than 11 years. The team provides government technology solutions to 100 agencies through more than 340 services, including the national award-winning MS.gov and its chatbot, MISSI. The NIC Mississippi team works locally in the Magnolia State to develop and support digital government solutions across all state agencies.

In 2021 alone, Mississippi government websites served more than 6.5 million citizens and securely processed more than 1.46 million digital government transactions totaling more than $151 million and won 24 national awards for its citizen-first government experience.

“NIC Mississippi has a long history of providing innovative digital solutions for state government. This is just another example of our mission to provide best-in-class services for the citizens of Mississippi,” said Drew Levanway, general manager for NIC Mississippi. “The expansion of our partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue to include medical cannabis licensing will streamline the process for applicants and provide all of the tools necessary for the agencies to efficiently issue licenses.”

Mississippi became the 37th state in the country to legalize medical marijuana after the state legislature approved the measure in January through the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. Through NLS, the state plans to start accepting applications online for licenses for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis operators, and dispensaries.

